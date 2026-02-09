PetSmart Unleashes the Love with Free Valentine's Day Party Nationwide

Pet parents can shower their sweetheart with free treats, a photo moment and more this Feb. 14

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is celebrating the special bond between pets and their parents with a free, in-store Valentine's Day Party open to all pets.* As pet parents prepare for Valentine's Day, pets are stealing hearts across the country, with Gen Z (51%) and Millennials (41%) preferring to spend time with their pets rather than their partner on the holiday.**

Stop by any PetSmart store on February 14 from 12 – 2 p.m. to enjoy sweet treats, photos and paws-itively adorable Valentine's Day paw print cards. Pets are invited to dress their best for swoon-worthy photos with festive props and a backdrop, available for self-capture with the help of PetSmart associates. Pet parents can also enjoy decorating cards with their Valentine and treating them to yummy treats/freebies for guilt-free indulgence, plus receive an in-store only $5 off coupon.***

"Pet parents don't just love their pets; they see them as family," said Bradley Breuer, senior vice president of marketing at PetSmart. "PetSmart's Valentine's Day Party and collection is our way of helping pet parents say, 'I love you' in their pet's love language. Valentine's Day is a chance for pet parents to indulge the pets who give them so much love, and experience a little extra joy together."

To help capture photos that will melt hearts, PetSmart has tips for pets to be camera-ready:

Practice makes purr-fect: Take photos at home ahead of time to ease any picture-day jitters and introduce pets to their new accessory or outfit ahead of time.

Take photos at home ahead of time to ease any picture-day jitters and introduce pets to their new accessory or outfit ahead of time. Dress for the occasion: Make them even cuter with pajamas, a cozy robe or a simple collar or bandana. Spoil your pup with a Valentine's Salon special at PetSmart, including premium shampoo, brightening face wash, seasonal spritz, a bandana and coupon.

Make them even cuter with pajamas, a cozy robe or a simple collar or bandana. Spoil your pup with a Valentine's Salon special at PetSmart, including premium shampoo, brightening face wash, seasonal spritz, a bandana and coupon. Get their energy out: A quick play session or lap around the store can help pets get their energy out so they are more relaxed during photo time.

A quick play session or lap around the store can help pets get their energy out so they are more relaxed during photo time. Sit, stay, swoon: Keep pets focused (and smiling) during their photo session by holding their attention with a favorite toy.

Keep pets focused (and smiling) during their photo session by holding their attention with a favorite toy. Spoil them after with lots of love: As a post-photo reward, have something new on hand like an extra special treat to give them some extra love for being the best Valentine.

Pet parents can also browse PetSmart's Valentine's Day collection for a last-minute gift to their fur-ever Valentines. From snuggly robes and pajamas, inspired toys and treats, and adorable accessories, the collection is a one-stop shop to spoil any sweetheart. When Treats Rewards members shop Valentine's Day products through February 15, they'll earn bonus perks with 2X Treats Rewards points. For more information on the free Valentine's Day Party and to browse the full collection, visit PetSmart.com.

*Pets are allowed in PetSmart stores in accordance with the in-store pet policy located here; https://www.petsmart.com/help/about-petsmart-H0013b.html and https://www.petsmart.ca/help/about-petsmart-H0013b.html

**The PetSmart Survey was conducted among a sample of 2,016 adults 18 years of age and older, among whom 1,422 were pet parents. This survey was live on January 14-18, 2026. Quota sampling is used to collect a nationwide sample of respondents who are weighted by gender, age, region, race/ethnicity, and education to mirror the demographical composition of the U.S. population using Current Population Survey proportions.

***Free items and/or gifts are available while supplies last and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

