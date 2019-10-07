PetSmart Associates Across North America Participate in Week of Service

PHOENIX, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart's 56,000 associates across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico are coming together this week to give back to their communities during the company's enterprise-wide week of volunteering. PetSmart's Week of Service begins today, Oct. 7 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 13. During this time, PetSmart associates from the company's stores, home offices and distribution centers will embrace local initiatives and address needs in their individual communities, through a variety of pet-centric and community volunteer projects.

These local projects and initiatives will include academy-trained Pet Stylists donating time free of charge to groom pets and get them ready for adoptions. Other associates will partner with PetSmart Charities animal welfare organizations to walk dogs and clean up shelter facilities in the continued effort to find lifelong, loving homes for pets in need. Associates will also volunteer at food banks and paint murals to beautify public schools.

"Giving back has always been a priority at PetSmart and we're proud of our associates' commitment to making a difference by volunteering," said Gregg Scanlon, senior vice president of Store Operations and Services. "Our passionate associates are the heart of our business, and PetSmart's Week of Service gives us an opportunity to serve the communities where we live and work."

PetSmart's Week of Service volunteer initiative will support organizations focused on supporting the bond between people and pets, enriching lives through arts, culture and education, celebrating diversity and inclusion and promoting understanding.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 56,000 associates and operates more than 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

