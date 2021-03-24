PetSmart Brings Largest Pet Retailer to Vienna, W.Va. with New Store Opening

PHOENIX, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Vienna, W. Va. located at 100 Grand Central Mall #530. To celebrate, PetSmart is having a grand opening event all day on Saturday, Mar. 27, where pet parents can stop into the store and receive a free, pre-packaged goodie bag filled with items such as a pet bandana, pet toys, and t-shirts while supplies last. *

What: PetSmart Grand Opening Celebration



When: Saturday, Mar. 27



Where: PetSmart

100 Grand Central Mall #530

Vienna, WV 26105

The new store features 16,004 square feet of space, providing pet parents with a comprehensive line of pet products. The store also offers useful services such as pet training, adoption services, as well as a self-service dog wash station and full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats receive hands-on care from academy-trained, safety-certified stylists dedicated to making pets look and feel their best.**

As a recognized essential retailer, PetSmart is committed to the health and safety of pet parents, their pets and associates and has implemented social distancing measures in stores and face coverings are required. To accommodate pet parents who prefer shopping from home, PetSmart is also offering contactless curbside pickup services at this new location, so customers can buy select items online and pick them up without leaving their vehicle.

*All grand opening giveaways available while supplies last.

**Services are subject to availability. See store for details.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

SOURCE PetSmart