PetSmart Celebrates Launch of New Loyalty Program with the Ultimate Form of Loyalty -- Tattoos

PetSmart will reward pet parents by covering tattoos they regret with tattoos of their loyal pet

PHOENIX, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey uncovered that 49% of pet parents have, or know someone who has, a tattoo they regret. However, a majority of those with regrets would not regret a tattoo of their pet,* which is why PetSmart is celebrating the launch of the new Treats Rewards loyalty program with the ultimate form of loyalty — tattoos.

Beginning today, pet parents ready to show their loyalty to their companions can apply to replace a tattoo they regret with one of their pet, courtesy of PetSmart.** If a pet parent has already made the ultimate commitment and has a tattoo of their pet, PetSmart will celebrate their loyalty with an upgrade to VIPP status (Very Important Pet Parent), the highest tier of the new loyalty program.

"We're celebrating all the foot – and paw – prints that our pets leave on our hearts and the love and loyalty their parents show them," said Bradley Breuer, vice president of loyalty and CRM at PetSmart. "Tattoos are the ultimate form of loyalty, but we know that sometimes the thing you thought you'd want to commemorate forever turns out to be…not so forever. So, we're turning regrets into pets because we know you'll never regret a reminder of your pets' unconditional love."

There are three ways all loyal pet parents can participate, now through April 30, 2024:

Share a photo and story of a regretted tattoo and the pet that will inspire the cover up tattoo at PetSmartTattooRedo.com. Winners of the tattoo cover up contest will receive a consult with Alium Tattoo Studio, plus the cost of travel to Los Angeles and accommodations for their session with one of Alium's tattoo artists.** Upload a photo of existing pet tattoos at PetSmartTattooRedo.com to be awarded VIPP status in the Treats Rewards program (and to see adorable pet tattoo pictures).*** Download the PetSmart app for a tattoo-themed photo frame for all to use and celebrate their love and loyalty to their pets.

PetSmart's new Treats Rewards program is designed to make life with pets even more rewarding. With more than 67 million loyalty members, the upgraded program will give pet parents more rewards than ever before. Free to join, the new program includes:

New Tiers : Member, Bestie, and Very Important Pet Parent (VIPP) tiers offer pet parents more ways to earn based on how much they spend.

: Member, Bestie, and Very Important Pet Parent (VIPP) tiers offer pet parents more ways to earn based on how much they spend. More Personalized Perks: All members will get hyper-personalized offers and activations, plus current program benefits they already know and love such as early access to sales and new products, members-only in-store pricing, a free gift on their pet's gotcha day or birthday, and more.

All members will get hyper-personalized offers and activations, plus current program benefits they already know and love such as early access to sales and new products, members-only in-store pricing, a free gift on their pet's gotcha day or birthday, and more. Special Service Benefits: Members will be rewarded for engaging in services with a new Salon Reward Certificates program, savings on Doggie Day Camp and more.

Members will be rewarded for engaging in services with a new Salon Reward Certificates program, savings on Doggie Day Camp and more. More Rewards for Giving Back: All member donations to PetSmart Charities will be met with 2x Treats Rewards points, rewarding pet parents for giving back to pets in need.

"Our customers told us they wanted a rewards program that's easy-to-understand, seamlessly integrated into their shopping experience and personalized just for them," added Breuer. "The new PetSmart Treats Rewards program offers more ways to engage, save and discover the extraordinary value that comes from being part of the program. Through our new program, we're deepening our connection with pet parents and bonding over our shared love of pets."

To explore PetSmart's new Treats Rewards program and to join for free, visit PetSmart.com or download the PetSmart app to check tier status and activate offers today.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates more than 1,670 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

