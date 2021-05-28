PetSmart Celebrates Pride With Donation To GLSEN And The You Are Loved Collection

PHOENIX, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart wants to help pet parents celebrate Pride with an all new You Are Loved collection, created with the help of passionate associates and members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the second year in a row, PetSmart will also make a $100,000 donation to GLSEN, a leading organization ensuring that every member of every school community is valued and respected regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

"PetSmart is proud of our years of dedication to supporting Pride organizations, such as HRC Arizona Dinner, One Community, one-n-ten and over the last four years, as a proud partner of Phoenix Pride," said Kristin Shane, the senior vice president of merchandising for PetSmart and executive sponsor of Pride at Work. "With this collection and the donation to GLSEN, we want to show our continued support for the LGBTQ+ community and underscore our overarching belief that everyone is worthy of unconditional love."

For more than 30 years, GLSEN has worked to ensure LGBTQ+ students are able to learn and grow in a school environment free from bullying and harassment. GLSEN's national network is now more than 1.5 million strong, including students, families, educators, and education advocates.

"At GLSEN, we believe that the partnership between LGBTQ+ people and our allies is key to making the world a safer, affirming and celebratory place for LGBTQ+ children and young people," said Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, interim executive director at GLSEN. "In addition to financially supporting our vital programs and initiatives, brands like PetSmart are also reflecting the brilliant, beautiful and powerful community through products like those in the You Are Loved collection."

The collection includes new apparel, toys, bandanas and more, to help dog and cat parents celebrate with their four-legged friends. It was created with the help of PetSmart's associate resource group Pride at Work. Pride at Work's goal is to increase awareness and promote inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community within and outside of PetSmart.

"The You Are Loved collection was brought to life by passionate associates from product design, human resources, marketing, creative, Pride at Work and more including members from the LGBTQ+ community," said Amy Rhodes, an active member of Pride at Work and senior director of product & packaging design for PetSmart.

PetSmart encourages all associates to participate in their local Pride events wherever they can do so safely – and bring their pets! Dogs can strut in style with the You Are Loved® Pride Rainbow Pet Tank Top and both dogs and cats can share their excitement for Pride with new bandanas, such as the You Are Loved® Pride "Love" Print Pet Bandana. The collection also offers an assortment of toys featuring balls, plush, crinkle and teaser toys. Cats will love playing in the new You Are Loved® Pride Rainbow Pop-Up Tent Cat Toy and active dogs can play fetch with the You Are Loved® Pride Tennis Ball Dog Toys.

Customers are encouraged to share their Pride photos on social media by tagging the retailer @PetSmart in photos and using #PetSmartPride for a chance to be featured on PetSmart's social accounts.

For more information on the You Are Loved collection, including ways to shop, visit https://www.petsmart.com/featured-brands/you-are-loved/

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

