PetSmart® Celebrates the Official Reopening of the Store in Lake Charles, La.

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart, the leading pet specialty retailer, is pleased to announce the reopening of the Lake Charles, La. location on Saturday, Oct. 23. After suffering significant roof and structural damage and closing for repairs from Hurricane Laura last summer, the Lake Charles store, located at 3130 E. Prien Lake Rd., is back and better than ever.

"Hurricane Laura was devastating to our community and like so many we have been rebuilding to show the resiliency of our town and to be able to support pet parents in the surrounding area," said Chuck Paul, Regional Vice President, Retail Operations – South. "We are excited to reopen and provide new toys, products and treats for pets along with the same great products and services we have in the past to continue to serve pet parents and do anything for pets."

To welcome customers back to the store, PetSmart is hosting an all-day reopening event on Saturday, Oct. 23 where pet parents can visit and bring their four-legged friends to join in the fun. The first 100 shoppers will receive a $20 PetSmart gift card, and all shoppers will receive a free, pre-packaged goodie bag filled with items such as a pet bandana, pet toys and coupons, while supplies last.*

What: PetSmart Reopening Celebration



When: Saturday, Oct. 23

Store hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Where: PetSmart

3130 E. Prien Lake Rd.

Lake Charles, LA 70601

The nearly 20,000-square-foot store provides pet parents with a comprehensive line of pet products and offers useful services such as pet training, pet adoptions, and a full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats receive hands-on care from academy-trained and safety-certified stylists dedicated to making pets look and feel their best.**

PetSmart is committed to the health and safety of pet parents, their pets and associates, and has implemented social distancing measures in stores and requires face coverings. To accommodate pet parents who prefer shopping from home, PetSmart also offers contactless curbside pickup services at the Lake Charles location so customers can buy select items online and pick them up without leaving their vehicle.

*All grand opening giveaways available while supplies last.

**Services are subject to availability. Pet age, health & vaccination requirements apply. See store for details.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

