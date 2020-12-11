PetSmart Celebrates the Season of Spoiling™ with Virtual Santa Photos and Sweepstakes

"Throughout this year of uncertainty, our pets have been there for us and they deserve to be spoiled. In fact, we could all use a little spoiling," Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart said. "That's why we're launching the Spoil & Snap Sweeps that combines the spirit of the holidays with plenty of prizes for pets and pet parents alike to enjoy. Plus, there's nothing more 2020 than a virtual photo with Santa!"

Sweepstakes prizes range from thousands of PetSmart eGift cards, PetSmart Treats™ membership rewards points, pet pampering services packages, training classes and more. One grand prize winner will walk away with $50,000 to spoil their pet however they like.

Customers will automatically be entered for a chance to win in one of two ways:

Spend $20 (or more) – Spoil your pet with any purchase of $20 or more at petsmart.com or on the PetSmart app. Snap a Pic – Take a picture of your pet with Santa in the PetSmart app and post it on Instagram or Twitter with #SeasonOfSpoiling #Sweepstakes and tag @PetSmart.

For more information, including how to enter for free and to view the PetSmart's Spoil & Snap Sweeps official rules, visit www.spoilandsnap.com

No purchase necessary to enter/win a prize. US/DC 18+. Ends 12/24/2020. Visit spoilandsnap.com for Official Rules, inc. Prizes, Entry & Eligibility requirements.

