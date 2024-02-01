PetSmart Expands Nate + Jeremiah Collection Bringing Renowned Designers' Expertise to Cat and Dog Pet Parents

The Nate + Jeremiah for PetSmart collection now offers furniture and accessories for cats and dogs that embraces style and function

PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is leading the future of interior decor for cat and dog parents with the expansion of the Nate + Jeremiah for PetSmart collection. The exclusive collection features thoughtfully created pet essentials including beds, bowls, furniture and accessories for cats and dogs that are stylish and accessible. The partnership brings together the elevated style and know-how of renowned designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent with PetSmart's unrivaled expertise in pet care. From marble-inspired food and water bowls to vegan leather couches and modern pet dens, the new line enables cats, dogs and their parents to live more comfortably and stylishly, together.

"Pet parents want to incorporate their pets into every part of their lives, and their living spaces are no exception," says Kristin Shane, chief merchandising officer at PetSmart. "The expanded Nate + Jeremiah collection for cats and dogs delivers on pet parents' desire for products that integrate seamlessly into their home design, at an affordable price point. These items are so unique and beautiful – we've found the right balance of our expertise in pet care on what products were missing from the category and what fabrics will hold up for these pets, and the design vision from Nate and Jeremiah to help elevate any space in a pet parents' home."

The exclusive assortment for cats and dogs builds on the success of last year's launch of the Nate + Jeremiah for PetSmart collection for reptiles, small pets and fish. Berkus and Brent continue to bring a thoughtful, elevated aesthetic to the pet space with a refined selection of colors, textures and materials filling a need in the pet marketplace. 

"When we started our collection with small pets, everyone was asking when we were going to design for cat and dogs," said Brent.  We're very excited to finally share what we've been working on for the two most popular pets in the world."

With color and textures inspired by nature and drawing on French and midcentury designs, the expanded dog and cat collection features elevated pieces that can be layered seamlessly into a wide range of decor styles.

"As designers, we are always fascinated by how we can make a home more beautiful, more personal and more meaningful while also understanding the need for function," said Berkus. "Extending the collection to include cats and dogs was an opportunity to pull out all the stops because as pet parents we know what important family members they are."

The Nate + Jeremiah for PetSmart collection for cats and dogs includes:

PetSmart Treats Rewards members will receive 5x Treats points on all Nate + Jeremiah purchases now through March 31, 2024*. For more information on the Nate + Jeremiah for PetSmart collection, including the new cat and dog line, as well as ways to shop, visit PetSmart.com.

*Terms apply. See store for details.

About PetSmart
PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates more than 1,670 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

