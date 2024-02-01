PetSmart Expands Nate + Jeremiah Collection Bringing Renowned Designers' Expertise to Cat and Dog Pet Parents

"Pet parents want to incorporate their pets into every part of their lives, and their living spaces are no exception," says Kristin Shane, chief merchandising officer at PetSmart. "The expanded Nate + Jeremiah collection for cats and dogs delivers on pet parents' desire for products that integrate seamlessly into their home design, at an affordable price point. These items are so unique and beautiful – we've found the right balance of our expertise in pet care on what products were missing from the category and what fabrics will hold up for these pets, and the design vision from Nate and Jeremiah to help elevate any space in a pet parents' home."

The exclusive assortment for cats and dogs builds on the success of last year's launch of the Nate + Jeremiah for PetSmart collection for reptiles, small pets and fish. Berkus and Brent continue to bring a thoughtful, elevated aesthetic to the pet space with a refined selection of colors, textures and materials filling a need in the pet marketplace.

"When we started our collection with small pets, everyone was asking when we were going to design for cat and dogs," said Brent. We're very excited to finally share what we've been working on for the two most popular pets in the world."

With color and textures inspired by nature and drawing on French and midcentury designs, the expanded dog and cat collection features elevated pieces that can be layered seamlessly into a wide range of decor styles.

"As designers, we are always fascinated by how we can make a home more beautiful, more personal and more meaningful while also understanding the need for function," said Berkus. "Extending the collection to include cats and dogs was an opportunity to pull out all the stops because as pet parents we know what important family members they are."

The Nate + Jeremiah for PetSmart collection for cats and dogs includes:

PetSmart Treats Rewards members will receive 5x Treats points on all Nate + Jeremiah purchases now through March 31, 2024*. For more information on the Nate + Jeremiah for PetSmart collection, including the new cat and dog line, as well as ways to shop, visit PetSmart.com.

