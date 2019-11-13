PetSmart Expands ShotVet Program

PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to affordable pet vaccines and exams will now be more convenient than ever thanks to PetSmart's new expansion of its partnership with ShotVet®, a leading mobile vaccination provider.

ShotVet clinic services will be offered in select PetSmart stores that do not have a veterinary practice inside. Pet parents will be able to schedule appointments or walk-in for a variety of services for their dog or cat, including rabies and Bordetella vaccines, Lyme and heartworm tests, exams and more.

"Similar to humans being able to get a flu vaccine inside a grocery store by a licensed, third-party provider, pet parents will be able to get affordable vaccines for their pets at their local PetSmart," said Gregg Scanlon, senior vice president of store operations at PetSmart. "We're pleased to expand this partnership with ShotVet to provide pet parents with a one-stop-shop for all of their pet care needs."

All ShotVet services, including exams and vaccinations, are administered by licensed veterinarians.

"ShotVet was designed to offer easy and affordable preventative care in an accessible environment," said Jennifer Borgman, CEO of ShotVet. "We are pleased to partner with PetSmart because their shoppers will be able to access to our team of veterinarians who will provide high quality vaccines at the same place they're already buying their pet food, treats and toys."

The program was launched earlier this year in select markets and will expand over time to include clinics in over 400 stores. PetSmart also offers veterinary services through Banfield Pet Hospitals inside more than 800 PetSmart stores across the country as well as a number of Independent Veterinarian Operators.

For more information or to find a clinic nearby, visit shotvet.com.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 56,000 associates and operates more than 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

About ShotVet:

ShotVet® was founded in 2014 and has been recognized by Inc Magazine as one of the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America. Providing more than 1,000 shot events every weekend, ShotVet believes quality preventative pet care doesn't have to be difficult, pricey, or stressful. ShotVet has the same state-licensed veterinarians you would find at a traditional animal hospital, but with far more affordable prices and nearby locations. No exam fees, no appointments. Just low-cost pet shots, preventative tests and Rx products with all of the convenience and none of the stress. For more information visit www.ShotVet.com.

