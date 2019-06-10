PetSmart Hosts Reptile Roundup

PHOENIX, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart® will host Reptile Roundup, a free summertime educational series designed to teach children about reptiles. The event will take place twice this summer on June 22 and July 20 from 12-2 p.m. local time at PetSmart stores across North America.

During Reptile Roundup kids will have the opportunity to hold reptiles, ask questions and hear from PetSmart associates about pet care. Kids can build model habitats and complete an educational activity sheet with reptile care facts.

Reptile Roundup

Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019 and Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019

12 – 2 p.m.

Children can hold reptiles such as bearded dragons, build a model habitat and will receive a free digital photo keepsake.*

To learn more about PetSmart events, visit www.petsmart.com.

*All giveaways available while supplies last.

