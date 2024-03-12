PetSmart Introduces New Arcadia Trail Products, Enabling Pet Parents and Their Dogs to Share Adventures Together

LED apparel, functional outdoor gear and glow in the dark toys give pet parents the confidence to enjoy the outdoors safely



PHOENIX, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart, the largest pet specialty retailer, is gearing up to help pet parents and their furry companions have an adventure-filled summer. Featuring durable, tough gear designed to inspire fun and safe adventures this summer, including new LED and glow in the dark items, the latest products in the Arcadia Trail collection are now available exclusively in PetSmart stores and online.

"Summer is a great time to get outdoors and make memories with our pets, and we know pet parents want products that will help them do so safely and comfortably," said James Elasky, SVP of merchandising and chief merchant at PetSmart. "This year's Arcadia Trail collection seamlessly blends durability, functionality, and affordability to empower pet parents and their dogs to explore with confidence – whether in their neighborhood or on a big adventure."

Pet parents often share that keeping their dogs safe is a top concern when considering outdoor activities. Arcadia Trail addresses this directly, with a collection of products designed to make outdoor activities, including camping, hiking and water play, safer and more fun.

Arcadia Trail Products for Every Adventure

The newest Arcadia Trail products to enhance any outdoor excursion include:

New Arcadia Trail products are available in PetSmart stores and online now. PetSmart Treats Rewards members will receive 4x Treats points on Arcadia Trail purchases now through April 1, 2024*. Explore PetSmart's Arcadia Trail collection at PetSmart.com.

*Terms apply. See store for details.

