PetSmart Launches New Brand Platform Celebrating The Pet Lover In Us All

PHOENIX, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is celebrating our pet-obsessed culture by unveiling a new brand platform called, "Anything for Pets." It embodies the love customers have for their pets and the lengths PetSmart will go to support those pets.

"It's no secret we're obsessed with our pets – the love and care, the joy, the spoiling and bonding – and there's nothing we wouldn't do for our them because, quite simply, there's nothing they wouldn't do for us," Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart said. "Anything for Pets is more than a new tagline or marketing campaign. For us, it's a way of life and the fabric of our company, inspired by the associates who continue to go above and beyond to serve our customers and their pets. They are living proof that at PetSmart, we'll do anything for pets."

As the largest specialty retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets, PetSmart demonstrates it does anything for pets by:

Providing expertly curated best-in-class brands to ensure pets and pet parents can get the product and services they want and need – safely and easily

Introducing innovative merchandise like Thrive reptile products, Whisker City® cat essentials and Arcadia Trail™ outdoor gear

Helping change the lives of pets through its nonprofit organization, PetSmart Charities, which has granted $475 million to partners across North America

to partners across Facilitating the adoption of more than 9.5 million pets

Ensuring academy-trained Pet Stylists have more than 800 hours of hands-on grooming instruction along with annual safety certifications

Elevating Doggie Day Camp with the Ultimate Experience, an innovative structured play program providing pups with more cognitive and physical enrichment

Offering a full suite of training classes for all ages and abilities, including online, one-on-one Virtual Dog Training and the new Brain Games™ course designed to provide mental stimulation while strengthening the bond between pet parents and their dogs

Customers will see "Anything for Pets" come to life in a national TV commercial created in collaboration with advertising agency Deutsch, LA and directed by award-winning director Shelley Lewis. The new "Anything for Pets" spot is a modern take on the beloved 1960s musical Oliver, featuring pet parents doing anything for their pets, from waking up in the wee hours of the morning for walks to getting a tattoo of their feathered friend.

"The campaign of 'Anything for Pets' is relatable for pet parents everywhere. I wouldn't be surprised if, in addition to singing along, pet parents nod their heads in agreement saying, 'yep I've been there,'" said Smith.

To learn more about PetSmart and to learn about the ways the brand embodies the "Anything for Pets" mantra, visit www.petsmart.com.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

