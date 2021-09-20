PetSmart Launches New Online Pharmacy Helping Pet Parents Cater to Pets' Health Needs

From allergy relief to refills on medication and more, customers with a prescription from their veterinarian are now able to easily place orders on petsmart.com. Prescription medications are then processed through PetSmart's online pharmacy and shipped conveniently straight to the customer and their pet.

"The Pharmacy at PetSmart is an exciting new way to help our customers access medications for pets quickly and conveniently," said Kristin Shane, SVP of Merchandising, PetSmart. "Whether you're ordering your prescriptions for your dog or cat, on petsmart.com or our mobile app we'll make sure you get exactly what your pet needs to thrive delivered right to your door."

To use the service, PetSmart customers with an active vet prescription can go to PetSmart's online pharmacy, find the correct medication and add it to their cart. After providing relevant pet and vet information, customers check out to complete the transaction while PetSmart handles the prescription verification. The Pharmacy at PetSmart customers who place orders of $49 or more will receive free shipping, and between now and Jan. 30, 2022, Treats members can save 35% on most medications included in their first pharmacy autoship (up to a maximum of $20) and 5% on recurring orders.

PetSmart's online pharmacy is administered by fulfillment partner Allivet, a licensed pharmacy and provider of medication and veterinary supplies for more than 25 years. Allivet is licensed in all 50 states and is operated by pharmacists who are also pet parents. Allivet Pharmacy fulfills all prescription medications through PetSmart, and orders are available for delivery.

"We're excited about our partnership with PetSmart," said Sree Upadhyayula, CEO of Allivet "Not only is PetSmart a great brand, their incredible name recognition and high standards are a great opportunity for Allivet' s Cloud Pharmacy to deliver high quality products at the lowest prices to an even larger audience."

For more information on The Pharmacy at PetSmart, visit https://www.petsmart.com/pharmacy/

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

About Allivet

Allivet.com is a pet pharmacy and digital pharmacy solution provider, supplying everything from prescription, non-prescription medication for farm and companion animals, pet medication, pet flea control, pet vitamins, veterinarian diagnostic devices, equine supplements and medications, equine performance products, equine vaccines, and much more at highly affordable prices.

