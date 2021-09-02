PetSmart Launches Spooky New Costume Collection and Offers Tips for a Wicked Fun Halloween

Pets looking to instill a little fear in their foes might opt for the Scary Clown, Dracula or Frankenstein costumes. Even bearded dragons can become tiny terrors for the night in a Skeleton costume or by joining a Biker squad.

For a cute and classic Halloween look, PetSmart offers the chance to transform into a Cowboy, Bumblebee or even a Banana. Guinea pig buddies and other small pets can go as Ketchup and Mustard or fly solo in a Unicorn costume.

Movie buffs will love this year's Darth Vader, Jedi and Princess Leia looks, or the more classic Dory and Nemo costumes. For comic book fans, pets can dress up as The Flash, Deadpool or even Wonder Woman. Those more inspired by modern heroes can pay homage in a Nurse outfit or Fireman costume.

PetSmart is also offering an array of fun treats and toys for pets that prefer to celebrate without a costume. Pet parents can spoil their pets with the new Witch Fingers Dog Treats and the Halloween Boo Cookies, or grab some fun toys like the Thrills & Chills Pumpkin Flattie toy or the Halloween Party Ball Cat Toy. Pet parents can also take part by decorating aquariums with a Pumpkin Trio or Davey Jones Locker ornament to bring their fish in on the festivities.

Regardless of the pet being dressed up, PetSmart's resident veterinarian, Jennifer Freeman, DVM, has some tips on how to ensure your pet is comfortable in their costume and able to celebrate stress-free.

Stress-Free Halloween Costume Tips for Pets

Take baby steps . Start with trying on a simple accessory, like a bandana. If your pet allows this and walks around with it for a few minutes, reward him with a treat and praise. Not all pets like wearing clothes and some may become stressed or agitated while wearing a costume this Halloween. However, many pets just need a little coaxing and positive reinforcement.

. Start with trying on a simple accessory, like a bandana. If your pet allows this and walks around with it for a few minutes, reward him with a treat and praise. Not all pets like wearing clothes and some may become stressed or agitated while wearing a costume this Halloween. However, many pets just need a little coaxing and positive reinforcement. Ensure the costume is safe . Once you're able to dress your pet in a costume, it's important that it not limit movement allowing your pet to walk, bark, meow and see without difficulty. Also make sure there aren't any accessories attached that are easy to chew and/or swallow.

. Once you're able to dress your pet in a costume, it's important that it not limit movement allowing your pet to walk, bark, meow and see without difficulty. Also make sure there aren't any accessories attached that are easy to chew and/or swallow. Consider the weather. Pets can overheat easily, so ensure their clothing is not too bulky or heavy if the weather is warm. Watch for elastic features around the paw area and be certain there is enough room around the widest area of the chest. If a pet can easily trip over the legs, try another type of clothing.

Pets can overheat easily, so ensure their clothing is not too bulky or heavy if the weather is warm. Watch for elastic features around the paw area and be certain there is enough room around the widest area of the chest. If a pet can easily trip over the legs, try another type of clothing. Reward with something tasty . After you put the apparel or costume on your pet, reward him with one of his favorite treats so he associates the costume with getting a snack.

. After you put the apparel or costume on your pet, reward him with one of his favorite treats so he associates the costume with getting a snack. Keep an eye on body language. Pets do an excellent job communicating through body language and letting you know if they're uncomfortable. Pay extra attention to your pet if attending parties or events with other pets as it can be difficult to notice if they're wearing a costume.

For more information, including PetSmart's full Halloween collection, visit petsmart.com/halloween.

