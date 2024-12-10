PetSmart Launches Streaming Experience for Cats and Dogs to End Holiday Pet Blues

'Home for the Pawlidays' videos created to give pets cheer when their pet parents cannot be near

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets have become central to the holiday season, with pet parents including their pets in all holiday traditions. Yet, many cats and dogs find themselves alone during the season as pet parents are likely to be away due to holiday shopping, celebrations and travel. To put an end to the holiday pet blues, and ease pet parents' worry, PetSmart launches a holiday streaming experience designed to entertain cats and dogs while they are home alone.

Watch PetSmart's 'Home for the Pawlidays' streaming experience for pets at EndPetBlues.com.

A recent PetSmart survey revealed that 69% of pet parents feel guilty about leaving their pets home alone during the holidays, and nearly half offer entertainment to keep their pets occupied while they are away.* The 'Home for the Pawlidays' videos help to ease pet and pet parent worry, and end the holiday pet blues. With one video for cats and one for dogs, the streaming content features pets in festive attire chasing toys, causing mischief and unwrapping gifts from PetSmart's 2024 Merry & Bright collection. The videos keep pets engaged with pet-favorite sounds of crinkles, squeaks, scratches and chewing, and lots of movement.

"While our pets are included in many of our holiday celebrations, there are still times they need to be left at home – which can be difficult for both them and their pet parents," said Dr. Misti May, PetSmart Director of Pet Health and Safety. "These videos are designed to keep pets entertained, comforted and out of mischief, making the holiday season more enjoyable for everyone."

More than half of pet parents attribute changes in their pet's behavior to them being left alone during the holidays.* Altered daily routines, holiday décor, rearranged furniture and more visitors to the home during the holidays may also affect pet behavior. To help pets feel less stressed among the holiday hustle and bustle, Dr. May offers the following tips:

Schedule quality time together : Create space to enjoy low-key activities, like cuddle time or watching a holiday movie (or PetSmart's 'Home for the Pawlidays' videos!), where you and your pet can relax together.

: Create space to enjoy low-key activities, like cuddle time or watching a holiday movie (or PetSmart's 'Home for the Pawlidays' videos!), where you and your pet can relax together. Provide extra exercise : Spend more time walking or playing with your pet before leaving them alone to help expel extra energy.

: Spend more time walking or playing with your pet before leaving them alone to help expel extra energy. Offer interactive toys or entertainment : Interactive toys for cats or dogs, that are made for independent play, can keep them busy while you are away. Turning on the radio, TV or 'Home for the Pawlidays' videos may help them feel less alone as well.

: Interactive toys for cats or dogs, that are made for independent play, can keep them busy while you are away. Turning on the radio, TV or 'Home for the Pawlidays' videos may help them feel less alone as well. Consider boarding your pet at PetSmart's PetsHotel or Doggy Day Camp: If you have a busy day of shopping, take your pet to PetSmart's Doggy Day Camp for safe play, socialization and enrichment activities. If you'll be away from home during the holiday season, the PetsHotel offers comfortable overnight accommodations and activities that give your dog or cat a fun getaway.

Whether getting a pet groomed to look their holiday-best, filling pet stockings with toys for playtime, or dressing them for mistletoe moments, PetSmart has everything pet parents need to create holiday fun, all at an incredible value. Shop the full PetSmart holiday collection for dogs, cats, small pets, fish and reptiles at PetSmart.com and watch the 'Home for the Pawlidays' videos at EndPetBlues.com.

*The PetSmart Holidays Survey was conducted via a PN View survey fielded by Big Village among a sample of 1,349 dog/cat parent (DCP) adults 18 years of age and older. This survey was live on Oct. 30 through Nov. 3, 2024.

