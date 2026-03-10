PetSmart Names Top 25 Dog-Loving Cities

These U.S. cities are leading the pack when it comes to dog devotion

PHOENIX, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. is going to the dogs in the best way possible. In 2025, dog adoptions at PetSmart Charities® in-store adoption events surged 11 percent over the prior year, surpassing 90,000. Ahead of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week from March 23-29, PetSmart today unveiled the top 25 dog-loving cities where residents are adopting the most dogs and spoiling them generously with toys, treats and pampering products from PetSmart.

Credit: PetSmart

While cats have gained popularity in recent years, dogs continue to spend longer time in shelters across the nation than pre-pandemic levels, according to Shelter Animal Count. Large dogs are especially in need of loving homes. In response, PetSmart has added more opportunities with Adopt Joy™, monthly in-store adoption events in partnership with local shelters to help more dogs find families faster, with positive results.

"From metropolitan areas to growing suburbs and smaller communities across the country, these 25 cities show that love for dogs is universal and can transform pets' lives, and also their own," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "We hope these cities will take pride in this distinction and encourage those with room in their hearts and homes to discover the joy of adoption at in-store PetSmart Charities events."

These are the top 25 U.S. cities where residents are most invested in their love for dogs, based on an index encompassing PetSmart Charities dog adoptions and sales of dog treats and pampering products purchased from PetSmart. *

Midland, TX Bloomington, IL Florence, KY Lexington, KY Falls Church, VA Portland, OR Winter Garden, FL Parker, CO Warner Robins, GA Plymouth Meeting, PA Glendale, CO Yuma, AZ Amarillo, TX New York, NY Sunset Valley, TX Johnson City, TN Woodbridge, VA Daly City, CA Fort Collins, CO Antioch, CA Olathe, KS Queen Creek, AZ Pensacola, FL Vienna, VA Germantown, MD

These cities are "top dog" when it comes to adopting in their communities with the help of PetSmart Charities. For more than 30 years, PetSmart Charities has been a bridge between adoptable pets and pet parents, working alongside local shelters and rescue partners to make adoption accessible. From March 23–29, during PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, local animal shelters will bring adoptable pets to PetSmart stores across the country. Potential pet parents will have the chance to interact with adoptable pets while staff and volunteers share pet care information and adoption resources. Don't wait – visit a local PetSmart store to adopt a new best friend and help the community move up in the ranking.

"Top Dog Cities are home to passionate pet parents who treat their dogs like family, and we're seeing that reflected in how they shop," said Matt Byrnes, senior vice president of merchandising at PetSmart. "From tail-wagging toys and treats to stylish gear and premium health and wellness essentials, these top cities are making thoughtful purchases that help their dogs live happier, healthier lives."

Dog parents can find everything they need for their pups in stores, at PetSmart.com or in the PetSmart app. To learn more about PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, visit PetSmartCharities.org.

*Disclaimer: Rankings are based on internal PetSmart data from January 8, 2025, through January 7, 2026. Cities were evaluated using two key metrics: the number of pet adoptions recorded in PetSmart Charities' Adoptions Database and customer spending on select dog product categories, including treats, Salon services, toys, collars and leashes, beds, and apparel. To ensure fair comparison, results were adjusted for the number of PetSmart store locations in each city and indexed against national performance. Final rankings were determined using a weighted formula: 37% adoptions and 63% product sales as not all stores hosted adoptions in that timeframe.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities is the largest funder of animal welfare in North America. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.com.

SOURCE PetSmart