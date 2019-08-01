PetSmart® Opens New Store in Cleveland, Tenn.

PHOENIX , Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Cleveland, Tenn., located at 300 Paul Huff Pkwy NW #300. To celebrate, PetSmart is having a grand opening event Saturday, Aug. 10, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Media and pet parents are encouraged to attend and to bring their four-legged friends to join in the fun!

The first 25 shoppers will receive a mystery gift card (values range from $5 up to $50), and all shoppers will receive free giveaways such as T-shirts, pet treat samples, pet toys and discount coupons.*

What: PetSmart Grand Opening Celebration



When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.



Where: PetSmart

300 Paul Huff Pkwy NW #300

Cleveland, TN 37312

The new store features 19,000 square feet of space, providing pet parents with a comprehensive line of pet products. The store also offers useful services such as pet training and adoption services, as well as a full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats receive hands-on care from academy-trained, safety-certified stylists dedicated to making pets look and feel their best.**

PetSmart, together with non-profits PetSmart Charities and PetSmart Charities of Canada, invite nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 8.5 million adoptions – more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

*All grand opening giveaways available while supplies last.

**Services are subject to availability. See store for details.

