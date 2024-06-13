PetSmart Reveals Exclusive Team USA Collection for Dogs to Join in the Fun of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

From red, white and blue tracksuits to plush toys, PetSmart is the place to get Team USA items for your pet

PHOENIX, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pet retailer for Team USA, PetSmart is helping dogs go for the gold with a new collection of Team USA toys and apparel. Sure to have tails wagging for the highly anticipated Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, the collection is available now for a limited time exclusively in PetSmart stores and online.

Credit: PetSmart

The stars, striped and sporty collection was designed for dog sprinters, chasers or nappers to share their support of Team USA. The collection has items for pet parents to show their love of featured summer sports, including soccer, karate and basketball, in addition to tracksuits, hats and gold medal toys so pets can show their team pride, in style.

"PetSmart is thrilled and honored to be the pet retailer to offer Team USA items for pets," said James Elasky, SVP of merchandising and chief merchant at PetSmart. "We know people are looking for ways to share the joy of their favorite activities with their pets. We'll do anything for pets, so we created this new Team USA collection to allow pets and pet parents to celebrate, create memories and cheer on our Olympic and Paralympic athletes, together."

The exclusive Team USA PetSmart collection is priced to win with all toys under $13 and all apparel under $20, including:

To give pet parents even more ways to celebrate and support Team USA, PetSmart Doggie Day Camps will host a one-day-only Team USA-themed Doggie Day Camp experience on Aug. 8, 2024.* This ultimate play date will feature fun activities for the body and mind with exercise and enrichment games, as well as special treats for the pups and a photo keepsake of their experience. Additionally, PetSmart Grooming Salons are offering a Team USA inspired summer special through July 28, 2024. The $27 upgrade includes a patriotic bandana, luxury shampoo and conditioner, beachside bellini cologne spritz, a delicious dog cookie, and a coupon book with over $400 in product and services savings.*

To shop the limited-edition Team USA collection visit PetSmart.com or a nearby store. Pet parents are encouraged to share their dog's Team USA spirit on social media by tagging @PetSmart and #TeamUSA in photos of their pups decked-out in team gear.

*Terms apply. See store for details.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates more than 1,670 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

