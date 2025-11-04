PetSmart's Exclusive Merry & Bright Collection Jumpstarts Holiday Joy for Pets and Families

Treat your pets to festive fun all season long with toys, treats, apparel and more!

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart has unwrapped its 2025 Merry & Bright collection, packed with festive finds designed to jumpstart joy for pets and the people who love them. From seasonal toys and treats, cozy bedding and apparel, matching pet and human PJs, and the return of its viral advent calendars, the collection includes more than 300 festive items under $10 – perfect for every pet's wish list.

Shoppers can explore the full PetSmart holiday collection now available online at PetSmart.com and in-stores.

PetSmart's holiday campaign jumpstarts the joy of seasonal celebrations with pets through new collection offerings for creating festive, unforgettable experiences. Credit: PetSmart

Our pets are on the "nice" list. A recent PetSmart survey* found that 90% of pet parents plan to involve their pets in holiday celebrations through activities like gift giving, hanging stockings or dressing them in festive holiday gear. With 80% of pet parents gifting treats, 74% choosing toys, and 42% picking cozy essentials like beds and blankets, PetSmart's Merry & Bright collection makes it easy and affordable for pets to feel just as celebrated as the rest of the family this season.

"The holidays are all about bringing joy to those you love, and nothing sparks holiday cheer quite like seeing your pet light up over a new toy or treat," said Matt Byrnes, senior vice president of merchandising at PetSmart. "With price points that make holiday pet giving accessible, the Merry & Bright collection helps pet parents find those special surprises that make every holiday moment more memorable. Because when your pet is happy, the whole family feels it."

Gifts Under $10

Unwrap big savings with gifts and stocking stuffers at great value.

Holiday Fan Favorites

Festive favorites are at the top of your pet's wish list every season.

Festive Apparel & Accessories to Sleigh the Season

Deck your dogs, cats and small pets in seasonal costumes, snuggly sweaters and fashionable accessories.

Toys Straight from Santa Paws' Workshop

Upgrade playtime with holiday-themed toys that any pet would be excited to find under their tree. Plus, some toys give back! For every Chance & Friends plush toy purchased, 10% of the sale supports PetSmart Charities' mission to make the world a better place for pets.

Cozy Hygge Vibes

Festive finds for cozying up and staying warm all season long.

Tasty Holiday Treats

Snacks that will satisfy even the most festive cravings.

PetSmart is the one-stop destination for all pet needs during the holidays, including expert pet services. Visit Services.PetSmart.com to learn more about the special holiday offerings and events available in PetSmart salons and Doggie Day Camps throughout the season, including holiday-themed Premium Playdates as well as savings of up to $300 on Holiday Seasonal Special Salon & Hotel purchases.

PetSmart Treats Rewards members can unwrap even more savings and deals all season long. Members can check online or in the PetSmart app for new deals and offers to activate. For more gift ideas and to shop the full PetSmart holiday collection for dogs, cats, small pets, fish and reptiles, visit PetSmart.com.

* The PetSmart 2025 Holiday Survey was fielded amongst a sample of 1,452 pet parent adults, 18 years of age and older. They were identified as having either one or more dogs, one or more cats, or at least one animal other than a cat or dog. This survey was live twice from August 29 to September 5, 2025, with comparative data from 2024 to inform YoY statistics.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities is the largest funder of animal welfare in North America. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.com.

SOURCE PetSmart