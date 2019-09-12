PetSmart® Scares Up Halloween Celebrations with New Pet Costumes, Toys and Treats

Pet parents can choose from Thrills & Chills mermaid costumes for small pets and costumes for dogs, as well as pumpkin chew toys and skull cave fish tank ornaments so pets can join the fun. PetSmart's new Halloween collection includes everything your pet needs including costumes, toys and decorations to liven up Halloween parties.

This year, cats and dogs alike can transform into dinosaurs, sharks and spiders. A unicorn and sloth highlight additional costumes exclusive to dogs. There are also spooky-inspired collars and harnesses that are perfect for bringing your pet trick-or-treating. LED reflective collars and leashes from Top Paw can also help keep pets and pet parents safe on evening Halloween strolls.

For the pet who's less about dressing up and more about toys, families can choose from a variety of Halloween-themed toys, such as a squeaky pumpkin toy or monster arm. A haunted house cat scratcher and sugar skull pet bed also serve as this season's must-have, ghostly home décor items.

Small pets like guinea pigs can get in on the fun with an array of cute and frightful costumes including a mystical unicorn, a fearsomely adorable shark and even a pint-sized pineapple. Fish can also partake in the celebration with a selection of tank ornament décor like a snorkeling skeleton and a jack o' lantern to add an appropriately festive twist to their watery abodes.

Pets can also partake in their own version of trick-or-treating by indulging in seasonal treats like pumpkin spice-filled bone dog treats or delicious dog-friendly cookies shaped like ghosts and spiders.

"Treat Your Boo" Event with Pet Costume Contest

Pet parents are invited to PetSmart stores nationwide for a "Treat Your Boo" event on Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon to 2 p.m. local time.* Dogs will be able to learn tricks for treats, and pet parents can fill a treat bag for their pet, at PetSmart's exclusive Trick or Treat stations. The party will feature a costume contest with awards for first, second and third place, plus a certificate for social media bragging rights.

To make those social media posts really shine, stores will offer photos with Chance the Mascot for pet parents to share with followers by tagging with #petsmartparties. For those who want to keep the pet Halloween party going, free yard signs will be available at the event letting neighbors know that dogs are invited to their homes to trick or treat on Halloween night.

For more information, including PetSmart's full Halloween collection, visit petsmart.com/halloween.

*Check your local store for details.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart Pets Hotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

Find PetSmart on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/PetSmart

See PetSmart on Instagram: @PetSmart

Follow PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart

See PetSmart on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/PetSmart

PetSmart homepage: http://www.petsmart.com/

Turn your passion for pets into a career you'll love! Visit careers.petsmart.com to learn more about corporate, retail store and Distribution Center opportunities.

SOURCE PetSmart

Related Links

https://www.petsmart.com

