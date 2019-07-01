PetSmart Serves Up Free Dog-Friendly Ice Cream Sundaes for National Ice Cream Day
Jul 01, 2019, 09:00 ET
PHOENIX, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart® is once again sweetening the celebration for National Ice Cream Day by offering a weekend of free, dog-friendly ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats at PetSmart PetsHotel® locations across North America on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21.
Dogs can get a four-ounce, complimentary serving of dog-safe ice cream and toppings during normal business hours at all PetSmart stores with PetsHotel facilities while supplies last. The frozen treats are customarily offered as an add-on treat service at Doggie Day Camp and during overnight stays.
"We love seeing pet parents enjoying summertime with their dogs," said Debbie Beisswanger, vice president of services at PetSmart. "That's why we're excited to offer dog-safe ice cream treats for the fifth year in a row during National Ice Cream Day. It's always a huge hit and a fun way for pets and pet parents to beat the summer heat."
As part of National Ice Cream Month, National Ice Cream Day is observed each year on the third Sunday in July. PetSmart is encouraging pet parents to share photos and videos on Facebook and Instagram of their pets enjoying National Ice Cream Day using #nationalicecreamday and tagging PetSmart.
