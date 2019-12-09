PetSmart® Shares Tips to Keep Your Pets Safe This Winter

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter weather is here, and the colder temperatures mean hazardous conditions that can be dangerous for your pet. Dr. Jennifer Freeman, PetSmart's resident veterinarian and pet care expert, is sharing her top winter safety tips to keep your pets happy and healthy this season.

Bundle Up

Cold weather means it's time to break out the sweaters – and not just for humans! Shorthaired, elderly and ill dogs are especially susceptible to colder temperatures, so it is important they are dressed in proper winter attire. "Despite pets' natural fur coats, it doesn't take long for hypothermia to set in and cause serious problems," said Dr. Freeman. "It's important to dress them in pet-friendly coats and sweaters to keep their body temperatures regulated."

Try dressing your pet in a cozy layer, such as the Top Paw® 2-Layer Fleece Turtleneck Pet Coat. Its fleece interior provides extra warmth, while its reflective trim increases visibility at night.

Limit Time Outdoors

Walking outside in cold temperatures can cause stress and discomfort for your dog. Instead, seek indoor activities that exercise your dog without the chill. Doggie Day Camp, The Ultimate Experience at PetSmart offers stimulating games and socialization activities to keep your dog active and engaged during the long winter months. It helps pet parents stay warm, too! Doggie Valet curbside drop-off means you don't have to leave your car and bear the cold.

Beware of Chemical Hazards

Antifreeze, salt and other snow-melting products can be harmful, and sometimes fatal, to your pet. "The chemicals used to de-ice roads are especially harmful to pets' skin," said Freeman. "Protect your dog by putting booties on their paws and rinsing their chest and abdomen after a trip outside."

Top Paw® Outdoor Dog Booties easily slip on and off your pet and are adjustable for a perfect fit. The non-skid rubber bottoms help prevent your dog from slipping on ice and provide a protective layer from snow and rough terrain.

Tend to Dry Skin

Cold winter air can dry out your pet's coat, making it look dull and unhealthy. Try refreshing your pet's fur with the HEMPZ seasonal package at the PetSmart Grooming Salon. The 100% pure natural hemp seed oil and shea butter mixed with a miracle oil blend will leave your dog looking shiny and soft. To book a grooming service, visit services.petsmart.com, download the PetSmart Mobile App or call your local store.

For more pet-friendly tips for the winter season, visit petsmart.com.

