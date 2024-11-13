PetSmart Spreads Holiday Cheer with 2024 Merry & Bright Collection

Festive, affordable apparel, accessories, treats and toys bring joy to pets and their families this holiday season

PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart unveiled its 2024 Merry & Bright collection with everything pet parents need to include their pets in holiday festivities, and all at an incredible value. Whether filling pet stockings with toys for playtime, dressing them for mistletoe moments, or finding the ideal gift for a special pet parent, PetSmart is the one-stop destination for creating holiday magic and memories for pets and their families.

Shop the full PetSmart holiday collection in stores and online, here.

Credit: PetSmart

"The holidays are such a special time of year, and at PetSmart, we want to make sure pets are included in all the family traditions that make the holidays bright," said James Elasky, SVP of merchandising and chief merchant at PetSmart. "We know holiday shoppers are looking for great value this season, so we designed our Merry & Bright collection with affordability and fun in mind to make it easier for pet parents to spoil their pets all throughout the holidays."

Countdown to the holidays with advent calendars full of surprises for dogs, cats and small pets, and shop all of PetSmart's holiday offerings with festive apparel under $20, tasty treats under $10 and toys starting at as low as $5.

Festive Apparel Under $20

From hilarious ugly sweaters to holiday costumes, dogs, cats and small pets can dress to impress. Plus, there are even matching options for their humans!

Holiday Treats Under $10

Savor the seasons' flavors with festive cookies and treats.

Fun Toys Under $5

Add more play (and zoomies) to every pet's holiday celebration. Plus, toys that give back – for every Chance & Friends plush dog toy purchased, PetSmart donates 10% to the nonprofit PetSmart Charities to help pets and people in need.

Fashion-Forward Apparel and Accessories, All Under $20

Plaid ensembles and cozy seasonal staples for every trendy dog, cat and small pet.

Holiday Services Specials to Help Pets Look their Holiday Best

To sweeten the season even more, PetSmart has services specials* that will have pets looking fresh, clean and festive for less.

Holiday specials in the salon or PetsHotel adds a festive bandana, plush toy, and coupon book with $500 in savings to a visit.

in savings to a visit. Doggie Day Camp locations host a "Frozen" Premium Playdate on Dec. 12 , which includes a Frozen plush toy, sweet treat and a plush take-home toy.

PetSmart Treats Rewards members will get even more savings and deals all season long. Members can check online or in the PetSmart app for new deals and offers to activate. For more gift ideas and to shop the full PetSmart holiday collection for dogs, cats, small pets, fish and reptiles, visit petsmart.com.

*Pet age, health and vaccination requirements apply, see store for full details.

