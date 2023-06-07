PetSmart to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

PetSmart

07 Jun, 2023, 08:07 ET

PHOENIX , June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart LLC (the "Company" or "PetSmart") plans to make its first quarter fiscal 2023 results available on the Company's secure website on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call and webcast to review its results for the first quarter fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET. The results and call will be made available to lenders under the Company's credit facilities, holders of the Company's 4.75% senior first lien notes due 2028 and 7.75% senior notes due 2029 (collectively the "Notes"), any bona fide prospective purchaser of the Notes, any bona fide security analyst and any bona fide market makers.

Lenders under the Company's credit facilities will receive details on how to access the call from the administrative agents for the respective credit facilities.

Holders of the Notes, prospective purchasers of the Notes, bona fide security analysts and bona fide market makers must contact the Company to pre-register and certify eligibility in order to access the financial results and dial-in information for the conference call. To receive information on how to pre–register and certify eligibility, parties should send an email to [email protected].

About PetSmart
PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates more than 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

