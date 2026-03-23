PetSmart's Easter Egg Hunt is Hopping Into Stores Nationwide

Pet parents can search for hidden Easter eggs throughout the store with coupons worth up to $20 off

PHOENIX, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is making spring extra egg-citing with a free, in-store Easter Egg Hunt offering eggs with coupons for pet parents, festive photo opportunities, complimentary treat samples and coloring pages, and a special "Meet the Pets" session.* With 97% of pet parents considering their pets a part of the family, PetSmart's Easter celebration is the perfect time to include them in cherished holiday traditions.

Shop PetSmart's full Spring collection online at PetSmart.com and in-stores.

Credit: PetSmart

Pets and their families can stop by any PetSmart store on April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy the interactive Easter Egg Hunt. The first 50 pet parents can score eggs with a same-day coupon offering up to $20 off an in-store purchase.** Plus, during the special "Meet the Pets" session, pet parents can meet small pets available to take home and learn about their daily care and activities from PetSmart associates.

"We believe celebrating and capturing special moments with your pet shouldn't require a big budget," said Bradley Breuer, senior vice president of marketing at PetSmart. "Our Easter Egg Hunt and activities give pet parents a fun and free interactive community experience to include their pets in traditions while discovering everything they need to make the holiday memorable."

Pet parents can also add some spring to their pet's step with PetSmart's spring collection. Whether filling Easter baskets or bringing extra brightness to the season, pet parents can:

For those introducing a small pet into the family—perhaps inspired by the "Meet the Pets" session—available now through April 30, pet parents can also get 25% off small animal habitats when buying online and picking up in store. For more information on the Easter Egg Hunt event and to browse the full Spring collection, visit PetSmart.com.

*Pets are allowed in PetSmart stores in accordance with the in-store pet policy located here; https://www.petsmart.com/help/about-petsmart-H0013b.html

**Free items and/or gifts are available while supplies last and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. One egg per customer to be redeemed in-store on the same day.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities is the largest funder of animal welfare in North America. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.com.

SOURCE PetSmart