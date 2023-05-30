Pettenon Cosmetics Selects Centric PLM to Streamline Product Development

Leading Italian cosmetics brand partners with Centric Software to enhance collaboration, increase productivity and reduce time to market

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Italian cosmetics group Pettenon Cosmetics Spa SB, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software® provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, price and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Pettenon Cosmetics Centric Software
For more than 70 years, Pettenon Cosmetics Spa SB has been supporting high-quality Italian Professional Hair Care in Italy and worldwide. They offer premium products that can be customized to meet specific market needs and suit different hair types and conditions. Pettenon Cosmetics Spa SB boasts an impressive sales network spanning 91 countries across the globe and produces 170,000 items every day, including shampoo, masks, styling products, hydrogen peroxide and other technical goods.

Pettenon Cosmetics Spa SB aims to create beauty in an ethical and sustainable way through cosmetic products that maximize the potential of those who use them.

The commitment to operating responsibly, sustainably, and transparently is reflected in the fact that Pettenon Cosmetics Spa SB officially became a Society Benefit in Italy in 2021.

Pettenon's Cosmetics Spa SB longstanding success can be attributed to its commitment to three strategic pillars —innovation, digitalization, and sustainability. In 2022, Pettenon Cosmetics Spa SB realized they needed a new digital solution to sharpen their competitive advantage and commitment to their guiding pillars.

"Teams were wasting valuable time manually inputting data, which also opened the door to human error," says Giulio Pistolato, CIO of Pettenon Cosmetics SPA SB. "We saw an opportunity to streamline data and automate tasks to support teams, improve productivity and reduce costs."

After undertaking an intensive internal process analysis and assessing solution options, Pettenon Cosmetics Spa SB selected Centric PLM for Cosmetics and Personal Care to support its digital transformation goals.  

"We chose Centric PLM®, because it was able to meet all of our needs and is one of the best solutions available in the industry," says Pistolato. "PLM's single repository for data and its power to increase efficiency, reduce the risk of error, and ensure we are meeting safety and environmental standards will ultimately lead to enhanced product quality and reduced time to market."

