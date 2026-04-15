P+Ex & ACI Forge Alliance Aimed at Sustainability

COLUMBIA, Md., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P+Ex, the Center of Excellence for Concrete Preservation and Service Life Extension, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and the launch of a strategic partnership with the American Concrete Institute (ACI). ACI is the leading global authority on concrete for the development, dissemination, and adoption of its consensus-based standards, technical resources, and educational, training, and certification programs.

The MOU brings together P+Ex's focus on preservation and service life extension with ACI's commitment to use its resources and expertise to provide leadership in the effective use of concrete and foster awareness through communication and stakeholder engagement. Through this partnership, the organizations have agreed to work together on initiatives including:

identify, quantify, and communicate the benefits of concrete preservation and service life extension

expand national and international messaging to increase engagement on the resilience and sustainability of concrete structures

P+Ex co-founder David Whitmore commented on the MOU, "Teaming with ACI is an important step forward for P+Ex and the concrete industry. Our work together will increase the focus on both the durability of structures and enhanced service life, which will impact society for generations to come."

The MOU sets a course for coordinated initiatives including within key ACI committees, durability design, and industry guidelines - all geared toward strengthening sustainability and managing the service life of existing concrete infrastructure.

"This agreement reflects a shared commitment to the long-term performance of concrete infrastructure," said Frederick H. Grubbe, Executive Vice President, ACI. "By aligning ACI's standards development expertise with P+Ex's focus on preservation and service life technologies, we can accelerate meaningful progress for the industry and the public."

The partnership between ACI and P+Ex marks a meaningful advance in our common mission of building more sustainable infrastructure and preserving the built concrete environment. By working together, the two organizations are uniting durability, performance, and environmental responsibility to support resilient communities now and long into the future.

About P+Ex

P+Ex is a non-profit organization created to focus on the sustainability benefits of preserving and extending the life of concrete structures. Its mission is to drive global awareness, education, tools and actions to preserve and extend the service life of concrete structures to ensure a sustainable built environment. For more information, visit www.pexcoe.org.

About the American Concrete Institute

The American Concrete Institute (ACI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the leading global authority for the development, dissemination, and adoption of its consensus-based standards, technical resources, and educational, training, and certification programs. Founded in 1904, ACI is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, with a regional office in Dubai, UAE, and Resource Centers located in Southern California, the Midwest (Chicago, IL area), and the Mid-Atlantic (Baltimore, MD area). ACI has more than 90 chapters, 350 student chapters, and approximately 40,000 members spanning more than 120 countries. The American Concrete Institute – Always advancing®. Visit www.concrete.org for additional information.

SOURCE P+Ex