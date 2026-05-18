P+Ex Appoints Lesley Ko as Executive Director

COLUMBIA, Md., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P+Ex, the Center of Excellence for Concrete Preservation and Service Life Extension, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lesley Ko as Executive Director.

As a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the sustainability benefits of preserving and extending the life of concrete structures, P+Ex brings together industry leaders, educators, and practitioners to promote a more resilient built environment. In her new role, Lesley will help guide the organization's continued growth and expand its efforts to increase awareness, collaboration, and engagement across the concrete industry.

With over 30 years of experience in the construction industry, Lesley has a strong technical background, which is a great foundation for leading P+Ex on its journey to fulfill the goals established within its Strategic Plan. Working closely with partners and stakeholders, Lesley will help expand P+Ex's influence as a leading voice in concrete preservation and infrastructure stewardship.

"Lesley is a champion for P+Ex and has supported the launch of the organization demonstrating her passion for our mission as the Acting Executive Director," said Peter Emmons, co-founder of P+Ex. "We are confident that under her direction, the organization will continue to grow and thrive, driving a more sustainable future."

The appointment reflects P+Ex's continued commitment to strengthening industry collaboration and expanding awareness around the importance of concrete preservation. Through research, education, and advocacy, P+Ex is leading the conversation about durable design and service life extension – the foundation of sustainability.

About P+Ex

P+Ex is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing the sustainability benefits of preserving and extending the life of concrete structures. Its mission is to drive global awareness, education, tools, and action to support a more sustainable built environment through concrete preservation and service life extension. Learn more at www.pexcoe.org.

SOURCE P+Ex