Peyton Manning and Eli Manning Face Off Live at Super Bowl LIX in FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny 3" Campaign

FanDuel customers can make a free pick in the FanDuel Sportsbook app on which Manning they think will win a live field goal competition for a chance to win a share of $10 million in Bonus Bets

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company and an Official Sports Betting Partner of the National Football League, announced that Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, both two-time Super Bowl Champions, will compete head-to-head on Super Bowl Sunday for the first time in their legendary careers as they face off at Super Bowl LIX in the next installment of the Kick of Destiny. In FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny 3," the Manning brothers will have to win with their legs instead of their arms in a kicking competition where they will both attempt field goals live in New Orleans on Super Bowl Sunday.

The first ad spot from the “Kick of Destiny 3” campaign opens with the unexpected revelation that, deep down, Eli always wanted to be a kicker. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will compete head-to-head on Super Bowl Sunday as they face off at Super Bowl LIX in FanDuel’s “Kick of Destiny 3.”

The live kicking competition will take place in the 3pm ET hour of the FOX Super Bowl Pregame Show and begin with each Manning attempting a 25-yard field goal to win the Kick of Destiny 3. If there is no winner after the initial kicks, the Mannings will get additional attempts. If a tiebreaker is needed after three rounds, the kicker who kicked it closest to the center target on the net in the last round will be declared the winner. FanDuel is offering customers the opportunity to make a free pick on which Manning they think will win through the FanDuel Sportsbook app, with eligible customers who pick correctly winning an equal share of $10 million in Bonus Bets.

"With the Kick of Destiny, we set out to make FanDuel a part of Super Bowl Sunday," said FanDuel Executive Vice President of Marketing, Andrew Sneyd. "For year three, we're raising the stakes by introducing a rivalry and a head-to-head Kick of Destiny competition. Peyton & Eli Manning will make history by competing against each other live for the first time in Super Bowl history. May the best Manning win!"

The first ad spot from the "Kick of Destiny 3" campaign opens with the unexpected revelation that, deep down, Eli always wanted to be a kicker. Making this dream a reality is why he is doing "Kick of Destiny 3." Once Peyton finds out about this dream, he wants in and is determined to beat Eli. The integrated campaign will follow both Mannings as they prepare for the competition and culminates with the live, sudden-death field goal competition on Super Bowl Sunday.

"The Kick of Destiny is becoming a great Super Bowl Sunday tradition, and I'm feeling really good about my chances to get the win," said Eli Manning. "I look forward to celebrating with everyone in America who picks me to beat Peyton."

"Eli and I have always been competitive, and this is going to be a fun way to challenge each other in a completely different way," said Peyton Manning. "I've been studying film of great kickers and training hard to make sure I bring home the win for everyone in America who picks me to beat Eli."

In addition to the live kick during the FOX Super Bowl Pregame Show, fans will also be able to experience the Kick of Destiny through two TV spots in the game. These ads will feature recap footage of the Mannings' kicking contest edited into a celebration that showcases whether fans who picked Team Peyton or Team Eli won the $10 million in Bonus Bets.

Fans can track the Mannings as they prepare for the "Kick of Destiny 3" by following @FanDuel and @FDSportsbook on X, Instagram and TikTok, subscribing on YouTube at YouTube.com/FanDuel and following #KickofDestiny on X for the latest updates. New and existing FanDuel customers can make their free pick on which Manning brother they think will win in the Sportsbook app ahead of the Super Bowl. More information can be found at www.FanDuel.com/kickofdestiny .

