P.F. Chang's Announces Grand Opening in Norman, Oklahoma

New location brings the brand's signature Asian-inspired menu and wok-fired dining experience to the Oklahoma market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's, the recognized leader in elevated Pan-Asian inspired dining, today is proud to announce the opening of its newest restaurant location in Norman, Oklahoma, located at 1825 24th Ave NW. The opening marks the continued expansion of the brand's presence in the South-Central United States. Recognizing the vibrant energy and deep sense of community in Norman, P.F. Chang's is excited to become an active part of the city's culture, welcoming both residents and University of Oklahoma students to gather over bold flavors and shared moments.

The new location brings P.F. Chang's signature Asian inspired cuisine and wok-fired dining experience to guests throughout the region. The restaurant features P.F. Chang's favorite dishes, including Chang's Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and the iconic Chang's Lettuce Wraps, as well as an array of seasonal menu items and handcrafted cocktails.

"P.F. Chang's offers guests a premier destination to connect over bold flavors and memorable moments," said Jim Mazany, Chief Executive Officer of P.F. Chang's. "We are thrilled to introduce our immersive dining experience to the Norman community and look forward to becoming a place where friends, families and Sooners gather for celebrations big and small."

The Norman restaurant showcases thoughtful design elements that reflect both P.F. Chang's rich culinary heritage and the local spirit of the Oklahoma market. Spanning 5,893 square feet with seating for 189 guests, the space blends modern Asian influences with the brand's signature aesthetic, featuring warm wood tones, ambient lighting, and bold red accents that nod to traditional Chinese design, while maintaining a contemporary, welcoming feel. The open, energetic dining room supports dine-in, takeout, and delivery, offering flexibility for every occasion. Unique to this location, the exterior also features a custom mural by local artist Travis Brassfield, adding a distinct connection to the community.

To celebrate the opening, P.F. Chang's invites the local community to join them for an official grand opening ceremony on Monday, April 27 from [10:00AM –11:00 AM]. During the celebration, representatives from the Norman Chamber of Commerce and local elected officials will be in attendance, alongside Boomer, the beloved mascots of the University of Oklahoma's athletic teams. OU alumni and NBA announcer Chris Arnold will serve as MC, helping energize the event and lead on-site giveaways throughout the program with 105.3 The Fan radio station. To keep the excitement going, the first 20,000 guests will receive a complimentary surprise offer upon arrival.

"We've always believed great food brings people together, and there's no better place to celebrate community than in a town as spirited as Norman," added Corey Robertson, Chief Operating Officer of P.F. Chang's. "We can't wait to join the Sooner family, support local events, and become a favorite destination for students and the broader OU community."

P.F. Chang's is proud to partner with the Center for Children and Families (CCFI) to commemorate the opening. The organization is dedicated to serving children and their families who have experienced or are at risk of experiencing child abuse, neglect or other adverse experiences throughout Cleveland County. In support of this partnership, all proceeds from beverage purchases during the exclusive friends and family events on 4/25–4/26 will benefit the Center for Children and Families

In addition to delivering exceptional food and service, the opening of P.F. Chang's Norman brings new employment opportunities to the area. Interested candidates can learn more about careers with P.F. Chang's at pfchangs.com/careers.

For more details on P.F. Chang's Norman, OK and to book a reservation, please visit locations.pfchangs.com/ok/norman

Hours of Operation:

Sunday–Thursday, 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Friday–Saturday, 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

*Receive a limited-edition "Red Envelope" containing a special surprise offer when you dine-in with us for the first 20,000 guests, while supplies last. Surprise offer will be redeemable 6/1/2026 - 8/31/2026 for dine-in only at the P.F. Chang's Norman, Oklahoma location (1825 24th Ave Northwest, Norman, Oklahoma 73069). Not valid on takeout or delivery orders. No cash value; no substitutions. Single use only; must present coupon for redemption. Cannot be combined with any other reward, offer, or discount. Offer subject to change. Void where prohibited by law.

ABOUT P.F. CHANG'S

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized, multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisines, today's menu invites discovery with unexpected flavor and hidden gems spanning all of Asia and honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. P.F. Chang's makes elevated dining accessible and affordable with shareable and personal portions, fan-favorite Lunch and Dinner Specials, and handcrafted cocktails from $8.99. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's operates over 300 restaurants in 23 countries and U.S. airport locations. For more news, visit pfchangs.com and follow @pfchangs on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

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SOURCE P.F. Chang’s