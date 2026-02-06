P.F. Chang's Unveils Valentine's Day Prix Fixe Menu, Bringing Flavors to Fall For

Limited-time five-course experience invites guests to celebrate with wok-fired favorites and elevated new dishes and classic favorites for date night

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's is celebrating Valentine's Day with a limited-time prix fixe menu, inviting guests to enjoy a five-course dinner for two from February 12 through February 16 at participating locations nationwide. Built around the brand's bold, Pan-Asian inspired, wok-fired flavors, the menu offers an easy, elevated option for couples or solo diners looking to enjoy a special night out.

Priced at $89.99 at participating locations nationwide (excluding New York City's Union Square and Honolulu, HI locations, where it is offered at $99.99), the Valentine's Day prix fixe menu brings together P.F. Chang's most beloved classics and new, craveable dishes for a five-course experience designed to be shared. From the first course to dessert, the menu is designed to unfold at an easy pace, encouraging guests to linger, connect, and enjoy the moment.

"P.F. Chang's is a place where great food sets the tone for a great night out," said Jim Mazany, CEO of P.F. Chang's. "Valentine's Day is about making time for yourself or someone you care about, whether that's a date night, a night out with friends, or a solo dinner you can truly enjoy. This menu is designed to take the pressure off and let guests focus on the experience."

The five-course experience begins with a chef's selection, followed by a choice of P.F. Chang's signature soups. Guests then enjoy their choice of fan-favorite dishes and elevated offerings designed for sharing, including Chang's Lettuce Wraps, BBQ Pork Spare Ribs, Mongolian Beef, and Miso-Glazed Salmon, alongside standout additions such as the Miso Lobster Dumpling, Butternut Squash Dumpling, and the indulgent Black Pepper Filet. The meal concludes on a sweet note with a choice of four desserts, including the classic Chocolate Soufflé or the new Butter Cake, offering the perfect ending to a special night out.

To elevate the experience further, guests may opt to add a curated wine pairing for an additional cost, featuring Ferrari-Carano Fumé Blanc or Stag's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon. Each selection was thoughtfully chosen to complement the menu's bold flavors, balancing richness, depth, and spice across every course, and is available exclusively with the Valentine's Day prix fixe menu.

Festive cocktails, including the Lunar Elixir and Midnight Gallop, are also available à la carte, inviting guests to toast to love with festive, flavor-forward sips.

Reservations are encouraged for this limited-time Valentine's Day experience. The prix fixe menu will be available for dine-in only from February 12 through February 16, 2026, at participating P.F. Chang's locations nationwide.

For more information or to make a reservation at a P.F. Chang's location near you, visit www.pfchangs.com .

Photography: HERE

*Prix fixe menu pricing and availability may vary by location, and stated price does not include taxes, fees, or gratuities. Available for dine-in only from 2/12/2026 - 2/16/2026 at participating P.F. Chang's China Bistro restaurants, excluding Puerto Rico, airport, international, P.F. Chang's To Go, and Pagoda Asian Grill locations. P.F. Chang's reserves the right to modify menu offerings and prices without prior notice. No substitutions. Wine pairings and cocktails available at additional cost and only to guests 21 and older with valid government-issued ID. Please drink responsibly. May not be combined with Chang's Ca$h, rewards, and other promotions. Void where prohibited. Additional restrictions may apply. Please contact your local P.F. Chang's for more details.

