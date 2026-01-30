P.F. Chang's Appoints Holly Smith as New Chief Marketing Officer

Proven Restaurant Marketing Executive to Lead Next Phase of Brand Growth and Consumer Engagement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's , the recognized leader in elevated Pan-Asian inspired dining, announced today the appointment of Holly Smith as Chief Marketing Officer. In this strategic role, Smith will guide the evolution of P.F. Chang's brand, driving deeper connections with guests, inspiring creativity across campaigns, and strengthening the company's market presence. She will report directly to P.F. Chang's Chief Executive Officer and President, Jim Mazany.

Smith will lead the development and execution of P.F. Chang's marketing strategy, leveraging both creative innovation and data‑driven insights to strengthen the brand's relevance with diverse audiences. Her leadership will span integrated digital initiatives, compelling storytelling, and customer‑centric engagement efforts designed to elevate the guest experience and support long‑term growth in a dynamic and competitive restaurant landscape.

"Holly's proven ability to build dynamic, consumer‑centric brand strategies and her leadership across high‑impact marketing initiatives make her an outstanding addition to the P.F. Chang's team," said CEO Jim Mazany. "Her vision and strategic mindset will be invaluable as we continue to shape memorable brand experiences and expand our reach."

Smith is a seasoned marketing and brand growth leader with deep expertise in the restaurant and hospitality sector. Known as a commercial brand architect, she has led transformative initiatives for iconic, multi-unit concepts including, Rosa Mexicano, Yardbird, Macaroni Grill, and Joe's Crab Shack. Across these portfolios, she has strengthened brand positioning, modernized guest engagement strategies, and driven measurable business performance. Her work spans unified creative and marketing platforms, strategic menu and pricing evolution, and integrated omnichannel campaigns designed to scale legacy brands while keeping them culturally relevant.

"I'm thrilled to join P.F. Chang's at such an exciting time in its evolution," said Smith. "This brand holds a special place in the hearts of diners around the world, and I look forward to partnering with the incredibly talented teams to deepen those connections and drive meaningful, long‑term growth."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Smith will oversee all aspects of P.F. Chang's marketing efforts, with a focus on delivering compelling, culturally relevant campaigns, fostering customer loyalty, and amplifying the brand's global presence.

About P.F. Chang's:

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized, multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisines, today's menu invites discovery with unexpected flavor and hidden gems spanning all of Asia and honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. P.F. Chang's makes elevated dining accessible and affordable with shareable and personal portions, fan-favorite Lunch and Dinner Specials, and handcrafted cocktails from $8.99. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's operates over 300 restaurants in 23 countries and U.S. airport locations. For more news, visit pfchangs.com and follow @pfchangs on Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok .

