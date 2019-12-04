P.F. Chang's New Holiday Menu Launches Nationwide this December with Bulgogi Steak, Ramen Bowls & Bao Donuts

P.F. Chang's 2019 holiday menu is available now at restaurants across the U.S.

Entrées

Spicy Miso Ramen : Spicy miso broth, shiitakes, edamame, carrots, bean sprouts, tomatoes, green onion, grilled lemon

: Spicy miso broth, shiitakes, edamame, carrots, bean sprouts, tomatoes, green onion, grilled lemon Tonkotsu Ramen : Creamy tonkotsu pork broth, shiitakes, edamame, carrots, bean sprouts, tomatoes, green onion

: Creamy tonkotsu pork broth, shiitakes, edamame, carrots, bean sprouts, tomatoes, green onion Korean Bulgogi Steak: New York Strip, savory Mongolian glaze, Yukon potatoes, fried onion straws

Desserts

Bao Donuts : Rolled in cinnamon sugar with miso-caramel, raspberry, and coffee-vanilla dipping sauces

: Rolled in cinnamon sugar with miso-caramel, raspberry, and coffee-vanilla dipping sauces Tiramisu: Vietnamese coffee-dipped ladyfingers, sweet mascarpone cream, cinnamon, crumbled fortune cookie topping

Cocktails

Imperial White Sangria : Browne '&' White Wine, Bianco Vermouth, apple juice, orange blossom honey, cinnamon, apple

: Browne '&' White Wine, Bianco Vermouth, apple juice, orange blossom honey, cinnamon, apple Royal Red Sangria: Browne '&' Red Wine , Amaretto Disaronno, E & J Brandy, blood orange purée, orange juice, cinnamon

Refreshers

Lime Soda: Lime juice, orange blossom honey water, citrus syrup, Q Club Soda. Spike It: Casa Noble Tequila

Lime juice, orange blossom honey water, citrus syrup, Q Club Soda. Spike It: Casa Noble Tequila Salted Caramel Cold Brew: Starbucks Cold Brew coffee, salted caramel. Spike it: Altos Añejo Tequila

To make the season even sweeter, P.F. Chang's is giving the gift of good fortune with its new holiday gift card design, and a $20 bonus card for every $100 spent now through December 31. Guests can pick up gift cards in restaurants across the U.S. or online any time. Gift cards may be used for dine-in, carry-out, and catering occasions. To purchase gift cards online and learn more about bonus rewards, visit https://www.pfchangs.com/gift-cards .

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang's chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. Today, P.F. Chang's has more than 18,000 employees and 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 25 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang's news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram.

