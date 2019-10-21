PFAS Remedial Strategies--Integral Consulting Principal Avram Frankel Chairs Panel at AEHS

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are there better ways to treat or mitigate PFAS—those fluorinated, organic substances that are of increasing public and regulatory concern?

Discover new and proven methods, and real-world decisions made along the way, in an inspiring and groundbreaking panel session on remedial strategies for poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) led by Integral Consulting Principal Avram Frankel, P.E., a top advisor on PFAS occurrence, remediation, and treatment.

Mr. Frankel will chair the October 22 session on remedial strategies for PFAS at the Association for Environmental Health and Sciences Foundation (AEHS) 35th Annual International Conference on Soils, Sediments, Water, and Energy held in Amherst, Massachusetts, on October 21–24.

The panel is the first of its kind to focus on PFAS remedial strategies—including discussions of installation and operation of full-scale remediation and treatment systems and the decisions made that led to their design and implementation. The AEHS panel comprises industry leaders in PFAS drinking water treatment and in situ groundwater remediation. Speakers include representatives from two New England public water suppliers who successfully implemented PFAS drinking water treatment systems.

Mr. Frankel has overseen the design of multiple emerging contaminant mitigation systems, including the successful commissioning of a PFAS potable water treatment system. He is leading field pilot testing of alternate technologies, and currently serves as a technical expert in emerging contaminant groundwater remediation and drinking water treatment matters. Mr. Frankel contributes to general understanding of PFAS through his interviews, articles, testimony, and presentations.

Integral scientists Sara Barbuto and Patrick Gwinn are also attending the AEHS conference. Ms. Barbuto has presented nationally on PFAS, and Mr. Gwinn is known for his success in developing site-specific water quality criteria for a range of chemicals of concern. Integral is a sponsor of AEHS. Integral Vice President Russell Keenan, Ph.D., serves on the Scientific Advisory Board.

Integral staff are on the forefront of technical and regulatory developments for PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern, including 1,2,3-trichloropropane and 1,4-dioxane. We provide expertise in multimedia environmental modeling, field sampling programs, toxicology evaluations and risk assessment, mitigation measure development, treatment system design and engineering, litigation support, and stakeholder communication.

