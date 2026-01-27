PFX Group to Showcase SOLUTHERM™ Heat Transfer Fluids for HVAC and Data Center Cooling at 2026 AHR Expo

SOLUTHERM™ thermal management solutions support energy efficiency, equipment protection, and sustainable HVAC and liquid cooling systems

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PFX Group (Recochem and KOST USA), a global provider of thermal management technology and heat transfer fluids, will exhibit at the 2026 AHR Expo in Las Vegas, the HVACR industry's leading trade show. PFX Group will showcase its SOLUTHERM™ portfolio of heat transfer fluids at Recochem booth #SU584, highlighting solutions designed for HVAC systems, mission-critical buildings and data center liquid cooling applications.

As HVAC and data center infrastructure evolves to support higher energy loads, new materials, stricter regulations and sustainability goals, reliable thermal management has become a core system requirement. SOLUTHERM™ heat transfer fluids are engineered to help optimize system efficiency, extend equipment life and support environmentally responsible building design across a wide range of applications.

Addressing HVAC and Data Center Cooling Challenges

Modern HVAC systems and data centers face increasing demands driven by:

Rising power densities and 24/7 operational requirements

Greater use of aluminum and mixed-metal system components

Growing pressure to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact

The SOLUTHERM™ product line is formulated to meet these challenges through:

Enhanced heat transfer performance

Broad corrosion protection across multiple metals

Stability across extreme temperature ranges

Options that support LEED and sustainability initiatives

SOLUTHERM™ Solutions Featured at AHR Expo 2026

SOLUTHERM™ PG HD and EG HD Heat Transfer Fluids

Fully formulated propylene glycol and ethylene glycol solutions designed for demanding HVAC applications in hospitals, high-rise buildings, universities, and other mission-critical facilities where reliability and uptime are essential.

SOLUTHERM™ Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) Solutions

Advanced thermal fluids developed specifically for data centers, servers, and high-performance computing environments. These solutions are already deployed in select Lenovo®, Intel®, and Dell® systems, helping operators manage increased heat loads and freeze protection – in operating temperatures of -60°F/-51°C to 325°F / 162°C – while improving system reliability and operational efficiency.

SOLUTHERM™ PG HD LEED Heat Transfer Fluids

Bio-based, silicate-free propylene glycol solutions engineered to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and environmental toxicity. These fluids meet ASTM D8039 corrosion testing standards and provide dependable multi-metal system protection.

SOLUTHERM™ PG AL Safe Heat Transfer Fluids

Specialized propylene glycol-based fluids formulated for HVAC systems containing aluminum components, including boilers, water heaters, and heat exchangers, helping reduce corrosion-related failures.

Expert Support and System-Level Guidance

In addition to showcasing products, PFX Group will highlight its full-service thermal management support model, which includes:

Heat transfer fluid selection and specification

Fluid testing, analysis and remediation services

Application-specific engineering support

Training and education for HVAC professionals and facility operators

Executive Insight

"HVAC and data center cooling are no longer separate conversations. As computing power increases and buildings become more energy intensive, thermal management is becoming a connective tissue between digital infrastructure and the built environment. That's the shift SOLUTHERM™ is designed for," said Jerome Dujoux, Vice President, Branding & Innovation, PFX Group.

"Heat transfer fluids are often treated as a commodity when in reality, they influence energy efficiency, equipment lifespan and system reliability more than most people realize," added Tom Corrigan, Director, Research and Development, PFX Group. "We see thermal management as a strategic decision and that's why SOLUTHERM™ is engineered for specific applications and backed with ongoing support."

Visit PFX Group at AHR Expo 2026

Attendees are invited to visit Recochem booth #SU584 to speak with PFX Group experts and learn how SOLUTHERM™ heat transfer fluids support HVAC efficiency, data center cooling, and sustainable building design.

About Performance Fluid Experts (PFX) Group™

Performance Fluid Experts (PFX) Group™ is a global innovator in high-performance industrial and mobility fluids. Its portfolio includes trusted brands such as Prestone®, Adam's Polishes®, HD Expert®, Holts®, Diggers®, OEM®, Engine Ice®, POR-15®, Solvable®, and SOLUTHERM™. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, with manufacturing and R&D operations worldwide, PFX Group delivers advanced fluid solutions across retail, industrial, eCommerce, and distributor channels. Learn more at: www.pfxgroup.com

