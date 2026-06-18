PGA TOUR® Golfer Jason Day Takes the Mound with TruGreen for an Unexpected First Pitch

America's No. 1 lawn care provider celebrates the "pro-worthy" standard shared by the PGA TOUR® and Minor League Baseball

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, June 23, PGA TOUR® golfer and TruGreen partner Jason Day will deliver an unexpected twist on the ceremonial first pitch as he steps onto the mound at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, CT. The difference is this "pitch" will be done with his pitching wedge and will launch a golf ball over home plate! The stunt, executed in partnership with TruGreen, America's No. 1 lawn care provider, highlights the local expertise and precision that keeps green spaces everywhere looking their best.

"Usually, I'm not bringing my wedge to a baseball stadium, but when the grass is this good, you just have to play on it," says Jason Day, PGA TOUR golfer and TruGreen partner. "I've spent my whole career performing on the world's best-kept greens, and I know the precision it takes to keep turf in peak condition. I partner with TruGreen because they bring that same professional level of detail to my own yard. It takes the guesswork out of the process, leaving me more time to enjoy the space with my family."

As the Official Lawn Care Treatment Provider of both the PGA TOUR® and Minor League Baseball (MiLB), TruGreen is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between pro-level spaces and the suburban backyard. As America's No. 1 lawn care provider, TruGreen brings this professional-level care to more than 2.3 million customers nationwide, proving that if the grass is good enough for the pros, it's good enough for your family.

"Jason's 'pitching' wedge moment perfectly brings together two places where great grass makes all the difference," says Alyssa Puketza, Chief Marketing Officer at TruGreen. "From championship fairways to minor league baseball fields, every great playing surface starts with expert care. That's what TruGreen delivers every day, helping homeowners achieve a pro-worthy lawn that's not only beautiful to look at, but built for making memories."

Homeowners ready to bring that same 'pro-worthy' standard to their own backyards can get started today. Through June 23, new customers receive 50% off their lawn care plan this summer. Additionally, current customers are encouraged to share the "lawn love" through TruGreen's referral program, earning a $100 gift card for every successful referral.

To learn more about TruGreen's range of lawn care services, referral program and current promotions, visit TruGreen.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sydney Peterson, Corporate Public Relations Manager

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Alex Demers, Media Relations, Ketchum PR

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About TruGreen

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub, and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For more than 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE TruGreen