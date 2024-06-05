PG&E Corporation to Hold 2024 Investor Update Meeting

OAKLAND, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold an Investor Update meeting and webcast on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). The public can access the webcast and presentation through the link below.

What: 2024 Investor Update When: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time Where: http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the live webcast will be available at http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Please contact Investor Relations at [email protected] if you have any questions.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

SOURCE PG&E Corporation