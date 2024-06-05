PG&E Corporation to Hold 2024 Investor Update Meeting

News provided by

PG&E Corporation

Jun 05, 2024, 16:00 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold an Investor Update meeting and webcast on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). The public can access the webcast and presentation through the link below.

What:

2024 Investor Update

When:

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Where:

http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the live webcast will be available at http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Please contact Investor Relations at [email protected] if you have any questions.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

SOURCE PG&E Corporation

Also from this source

Dates Set for PG&E Quarterly Stock Dividends

Dates Set for PG&E Quarterly Stock Dividends

On May 16, 2024, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) declared its second-quarter 2024 regular cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Corporation's common...
PG&E Corporation Reports First-Quarter Results; On Track to Deliver Solid 2024

PG&E Corporation Reports First-Quarter Results; On Track to Deliver Solid 2024

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is on track to deliver solid 2024 results. Financial progress includes: GAAP earnings were $0.34 per share for the first ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics