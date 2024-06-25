PG&E Partners with Plug and Play to Accelerate Innovation in San Jose, California

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play announces a new partnership with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), uniting PG&E's industry knowledge with Plug and Play's innovation track record to drive transformative change in artificial intelligence. PG&E is the first Founding Partner of Plug and Play's prospective location in San Jose, California, focused on AI.

"Through this partnership and the creation of an AI Center of Excellence we are going to be supporting the next generation of innovation and tapping into talent that can help us meet the energy transition needs of the future," said Teresa Alvarado, Vice President for PG&E's South Bay and Central Coast region.

By accessing Plug and Play's network, PG&E will engage with startups working on cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of AI. PG&E is committed to embracing technology and innovation that meets the evolving needs of its customers and communities.

Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play, said, "We are thrilled to welcome PG&E as our new partner. They are thought leaders who are ready to support AI startups alongside us. Together, we look forward to driving positive change locally in San Jose with our AI Center of Excellence."

Michael Olmstead, Chief Revenue Officer of Plug and Play, added, "AI is a significant focus for us, and we are excited to announce the launch of AI Centers of Excellence around the world. We hope San Jose will serve as the first one on the West Coast, and we are looking for additional corporate partners to join us in pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve."

PG&E and Plug and Play will be able to drive innovation, accelerate the adoption of AI solutions, and create a more resilient and efficient ecosystem in San Jose. This will pave the way for new opportunities and advancements that will shape the future globally.

Plug and Play Enterprise & AI is accelerating digital transformation through the adoption of emerging technologies. To learn more, visit: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/enterprise/ .

