PGI Announces Official Launch of Febreze Cabin Air Filters

Now Available on PUREFLOWAIR.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) announced that Febreze Cabin Air Filters are now available for direct purchase at PureFlowAir.com, giving drivers a new way to bring trusted odor elimination and advanced cabin air filtration into their vehicles.

Developed under PGI's licensing partnership with Procter & Gamble, Febreze Cabin Air Filters combine the odor-elimination equity of Febreze with PGI's PUREFLOW® filtration engineering to address one of the most overlooked areas of vehicle maintenance: the air inside the cabin.

Photo: Premium Guard Inc.'s new Febreze air filter

Everyday driving exposes vehicle occupants to dust, pollen, smoke, food odors, pet odors, exhaust-related contaminants, and other airborne particles that can circulate through the HVAC system. Febreze Cabin Air Filters are engineered to help capture common airborne contaminants while neutralizing unwanted odors, delivering clean, unscented air without compromising airflow.

The product features a multi-layer filtration system that combines high-efficiency media, activated charcoal, and OdorShield technology. The result is a cabin air filter designed not only to help protect the vehicle's interior air environment, but also to create a fresher and more comfortable driving experience for consumers and their families.

"This launch reflects PGI's continued focus on bringing differentiated filtration solutions to market," said Anan Bishara, CEO and Founder of Premium Guard Inc. "Vehicle interior air quality is becoming increasingly important to both OEMs and consumers, yet cabin air filter replacement rates remain low across North America. By combining PGI's advanced filtration engineering with the trusted odor-elimination power of Febreze, we believe we can help increase consumer awareness, expand the category, and give drivers a better choice for clean, fresh, unscented air inside their vehicles."

Vehicle interior air quality continues to gain importance as both consumers and OEMs place greater emphasis on the cabin environment. Despite more than 250 million vehicles in the U.S and Canada equipped with cabin air filters across North America, replacement rates remain low, highlighting a significant opportunity to increase awareness and improve maintenance behavior.

PGI's go-to-market approach is designed to address this gap through consumer education, expanded accessibility, and differentiated product offerings. By combining trusted odor elimination with advanced filtration performance, the company aims to elevate expectations for in-cabin air quality and encourage more consistent replacement.

The launch of Febreze Cabin Air Filters on PureFlowAir.com represents the first step in a broader omnichannel rollout, reinforcing PGI's commitment to delivering engineered solutions that go beyond traditional filtration.

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

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SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.