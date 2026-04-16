PGI Completes Successful Acquisition of Legacy Brands & Broad IP Portfolio

The acquisition includes First Brands Group key IP assets associated with filters, wipers, and spark plugs strengthening PGI's position across automotive maintenance categories.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a pioneer and leading filter manufacturer and supplier, announced the successful completion of its acquisition of key intellectual property and related assets from First Brands Group.

The transaction, announced in March, has now officially closed following the successful completion of all required approvals and customary closing conditions, marking a major milestone in PGI's continued growth.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in PGI's strategy to expand its product portfolio, accelerate innovation, and strengthen its position as a global leader in the automotive aftermarket.

The acquisition includes a broad portfolio of patents, engineering know-how, and technical capabilities across multiple product categories, including wiper blades, spark plugs, and lift support. It also includes intellectual property and assets associated with well-known automotive brands such as Autolite, FRAM, TRICO, ANCO, LuberFiner, and StrongArm, further expanding PGI's reach across key maintenance categories.

With the integration of these assets, PGI is expanding beyond its core filtration expertise into adjacent maintenance categories, further enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive, multi-category solutions to its customers.

"We are very excited to complete this acquisition after a tremendous effort to bring it across the finish line," said Anan Bishara, Founder and CEO of Premium Guard Inc. "This marks an important step in strengthening our platform and positions PGI for expansion into new categories. It also enables us to leverage proven engineering capabilities and accelerate the delivery of innovative, high-quality products to market. The real work begins now as we focus on revitalizing these legacy assets and fully leveraging the patents, engineering, and know-how built on decades of ingenuity."

PGI emphasized that its core business model remains unchanged. The company will continue to focus on supporting its partners through best-in-class private label programs, category management, and supply chain excellence.

"Our commitment to our customers remains at the center of everything we do," Bishara added. "This investment allows us to grow alongside our partners, support their evolving needs, and continue delivering high-quality, reliable solutions at scale."

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

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SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.