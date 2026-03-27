PGI Expands Its Portfolio and Global Reach Through Acquisition of Key IP Assets

The acquisition includes key patents and intellectual property from First Brands Group across multiple product categories.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a leading filter manufacturer and supplier founded in 1996, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire key intellectual property and related assets from First Brands Group. The transaction is subject to bankruptcy court approval, among other closing conditions, and is expected to close in early April.

This agreement represents an important step in strengthening PGI's product offering and development capabilities, while maintaining its core focus as a leading supplier of private label programs.

Over the past three decades, PGI has built a robust global supply chain, an expansive distribution network, and strong capabilities in product management, engineering, and category management. The addition of these intellectual property assets enhances PGI's ability to further develop its product offering, accelerate innovation, and support customers across multiple segments and geographies.

"This is a meaningful step forward for PGI," said Anan Bishara, Founder and CEO of PGI. "The know-how, patents, and engineering capabilities we are acquiring, particularly in wiper blades, spark plugs, and diesel filtration, significantly strengthen our platform, enabling us to continue developing advanced, reliable, and complete solutions across multiple tiers. This will allow us to better support our customers with differentiated products in highly competitive categories, while accelerating innovation and speed to market."

The acquisition also supports PGI's expansion into additional maintenance categories, including ignition and spark plugs. Combined with PGI's existing strengths in filtration, wiper blades, and related maintenance products such as drain plugs, this creates a more complete maintenance-product portfolio. This broader offering enhances PGI's category management capabilities, allowing customers to benefit from a more integrated approach across different categories, improved assortment strategies, and stronger attachment opportunities.

The addition of internationally recognized brands provides PGI with an enhanced foundation to expand its presence in global markets. This not only supports the company's long-term strategy to grow beyond North America but also enables PGI to better support and service its customers as they expand their own businesses globally. By leveraging its global supply chain and distribution capabilities, PGI will be well positioned to align with customers' international growth strategies.

PGI emphasized that this transaction does not change its core business model or its commitment to customers. The company will continue to focus on supporting its partners with best-in-class private label programs, category management, and supply chain excellence. This investment strengthens PGI's ability to deliver high quality products, expanded coverage, and advanced technology, while remaining fully aligned with its customers' brands and growth strategies.

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

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SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.