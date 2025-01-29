PGI Earns Double Recognition from O'Reilly Auto Parts, Including Prestigious Top Supplier Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. , Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), www.premiumguard.com, achieved a major milestone at the annual O'Reilly Leadership Conference, held in Houston, Texas, from January 22-24. PGI was honored with two prestigious awards, underscoring the company's exceptional commitment to performance, innovation, and partnership in the automotive aftermarket industry.

The PGI team on stage to accept the prestigious Top Supplier award at the annual O'Reilly Leadership Conference in Houston, Texas.

PGI received the highly coveted Supplier of the Year award, a key achievement that recognizes the company's outstanding performance in delivering high-quality products, operational reliability, and unwavering support to O'Reilly Auto Parts and its customers. The award reflects PGI's ability to consistently meet O'Reilly's standards, provide seamless supply chain execution, and contribute to the success of O'Reilly's operations and growth strategy.

Additionally, PGI was honored with the Content and Omnichannel Award, acknowledging its exceptional efforts in supporting O'Reilly's catalog and online platforms. PGI's leadership in first-to-market initiatives ensures that O'Reilly Auto Parts is equipped with the comprehensive product coverage that customers demand, even as the aftermarket continues to experience rapid parts proliferation. By staying ahead of the curve, PGI enables O'Reilly to offer unparalleled selection and meet the evolving needs of professional installers and DIY customers. This recognition highlights PGI's focus on leveraging accurate and detailed product data to create a seamless omnichannel experience, helping O'Reilly maintain its competitive edge in the marketplace.

"These awards are a testament to the dedication and passion of the entire PGI team," said Anan Bishara, CEO and Founder of Premium Guard Inc. "The Supplier of the Year award reflects our commitment to flawless execution, operational excellence, and supporting our customers' success. Meanwhile, the Content and Omnichannel Award highlights our strategic focus on innovation, digital transformation, and ensuring O'Reilly stays ahead of aftermarket demands. At the core of these achievements is PGI's unwavering commitment to offering innovative solutions and best-in-class products that consistently meet and exceed the expectations of our partners and their customers."

PGI's strong partnership with O'Reilly Auto Parts has been built on shared values of reliability, customer-centricity, and a relentless pursuit of quality. The dual awards reinforce PGI's reputation as a trusted leader in the industry, delivering tailored solutions that drive growth and empower its partners to excel in an ever-evolving market.

