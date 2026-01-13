Premium Guard Inc. to Exhibit at HDAW 2026, Showcasing a New Brand Identity, ViAQ Innovation, and Expanded Heavy-Duty Coverage

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a pioneer and leading filter manufacturer and supplier, announced today that it will exhibit at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2026, taking place January 19–22 in Grapevine, Texas. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #117 to experience Premium Guard's bold new brand identity and discover the depth and breadth of Premium Guard's heavy-duty aftermarket product offerings.

Premium Guard's heavy-duty filtration program delivers industry-leading application coverage with precision-engineered filters designed to meet or exceed OEM fit, form, and function requirements. The portfolio spans an extensive range of oil, air, cabin air, transmission, coolant, hydraulic, fuel, fuel/water separator, and DEF urea filters, giving distributors and service providers access to one of the most complete heavy-duty assortments in the market.

Designed for the demands of commercial service, Premium Guard's heavy-duty program focuses on uptime, durability, and coverage confidence. With thousands of HD SKUs engineered for on-highway and industrial applications, PGI simplifies stocking while supporting consistent availability across fleets, distributors, and service locations. Each filter is engineered and validated through rigorous performance testing to meet or exceed OEM quality and performance standards, ensuring reliable operation under harsh conditions including extended service intervals, high dust loads, and severe duty cycles to help keep trucks, equipment, and businesses moving.

"PGI has made significant investments in building one of the most comprehensive heavy-duty and industrial filtration portfolios in the market," said Anan Bishara, founder and CEO of PGI. "With extensive on-highway coverage and a deep inventory of HD SKUs, we're well positioned to support the evolving needs of the commercial vehicle industry. Just as importantly, PGI is the only supplier in the category offering a true net pricing program which eliminates the complexity of traditional rebate structures and gives distributors clear visibility into their true cost, margins, and bottom line, without the administrative burden of tracking and reconciliation."

PGI will also showcase ViAQ (Vehicle Interior Air Quality) Diagnostic Tool, the first technology to scientifically evaluate cabin air filter performance by analyzing the air inside the vehicle. ViAQ delivers a fast, non-invasive, data-driven assessment of interior air quality and filter effectiveness, eliminating guesswork and enabling precise maintenance decisions without removing the filter.

For more information, visit www.premiumguard.com or stop by Booth #117 at HDAW 2026.

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.