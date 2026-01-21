Premium Guard Inc. Earns Top O'Reilly Auto Parts Supplier Honor for the Second Year in a Row

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a pioneer and leading filter manufacturer and supplier, earned dual supplier-honors from O'Reilly Auto Parts at the annual O'Reilly Leadership Conference. The awards were presented at the conference awards ceremony on January 14, 2026, in Houston, Texas.

PGI was recognized as the Supplier of the Year Award for the second consecutive year, recognizing exceptional product quality, supply chain reliability, and overall execution in support of O'Reilly Auto Parts and its customers. Additionally, PGI earned the Omnichannel Partnership Award, a new honor recognizing suppliers who contribute to effective in-store and online merchandising strategies and initiatives.

"Being named Supplier of the Year by O'Reilly Auto Parts for the second year in a row, alongside recognition for our omnichannel partnership, is an incredible achievement and a reflection of the consistency, discipline, and dedication of our entire team," said Anan Bishara, Founder and CEO of Premium Guard Inc. "It validates our long-term commitment to putting customers first, drive operational excellence and innovation, while delivering meaningful value to our partners."

PGI's recognition highlights its ability to not only meet—but exceed—partner expectations through dependable execution, strategic collaboration, and a relentless focus on supporting professional installers and DIY customers across every channel.

"These awards reinforce the strength of our partnership with O'Reilly Auto Parts and our shared focus on performance, service, and continuous improvement," Bishara added.

This recognition reflects Premium Guard Inc.'s unwavering commitment to its customers and partners. PGI remains focused on delivering consistent quality, dependable service, and forward-thinking solutions that help customers operate more efficiently and serve their own customers with confidence. Guided by a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to invest in innovation, data accuracy, and operational excellence to ensure long-term value and trusted partnerships across the automotive aftermarket.

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

