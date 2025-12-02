MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality automotive filtration products, proudly announces that Darren Phillips has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Sales & Business Development. With nearly 30 years of experience in global commercial leadership, Darren brings a proven track record of driving revenue growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering strategic results across OEM/OES, Retail, Aftermarket, and Fleet channels.

Premium Guard Inc. Welcomes Darren Phillips as SVP of Sales & Business Development

In his new role, Darren will lead PGI's sales strategy and market expansion efforts across North America and international markets, guiding the company's next phase of growth and deepening its relationships with OEMs, strategic partners, retailers, and distribution networks.

"Darren's depth of experience across automotive channels, combined with his leadership in building scalable sales infrastructures, makes him an invaluable addition to our organization," said Anan Bishara, Founder & CEO of Premium Guard Inc. "His forward-thinking vision and customer-centric approach will strengthen our market position and accelerate PGI's strategic growth initiatives both in the U.S. and globally."

Prior to joining PGI, Darren served as Global Vice President of Sales at First Brands Group, where he led global commercial operations spanning OEM, Retail, and Aftermarket channels. During his tenure, he spearheaded CRM adoption and sales performance tracking systems, championed Value Analysis & Engineering initiatives, and led integration efforts following major acquisitions. He was also responsible for developing go-to-market strategies and commercial programs for top OEM partners including GM, Ford, Toyota, Stellantis, and Volkswagen Group.

"I am excited to join PGI at such a pivotal time in its growth trajectory," said Phillips. "PGI's commitment to innovation, agility, and customer value aligns perfectly with my own leadership philosophy. I look forward to working alongside the team to strengthen existing partnerships, unlock new market opportunities, and elevate PGI's leadership across all channels."

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

