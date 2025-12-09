Premium Guard Inc. Announces Licensing Partnership with Procter & Gamble to Launch Febreze™ Cabin Air Filters

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality automotive filtration products, announced a new licensing agreement with Procter & Gamble (P&G) to develop, distribute and sell Febreze™ Cabin Air Filters powered by PUREFLOW® Air Filtration Technology — bringing to market the trusted brand equity of Febreze with PUREFLOW®'s proven performance to redefine vehicle interior air quality (ViAQ™).

The new line is built on PUREFLOW®'s advanced multi-layer filtration technology, combining high-efficiency particulate filtration with advanced activated charcoal and odor-neutralizing compounds to deliver superior odor elimination, optimal airflow and lasting freshness. Each filter is engineered to capture dust, pollen, exhaust gases, and other airborne contaminants while neutralizing odors.

"We're proud to partner with P&G to bring the power of Febreze into the automotive space through Premium Guard's advanced PUREFLOW® filtration technology," said Anan Bishara, Founder and CEO of Premium Guard Inc. (PGI). "Cabin air filters remain one of the most underrecognized categories in automotive maintenance — despite more than 230 million vehicles in the U.S. being equipped with them, annual replacement volumes are only around 60 million units. That represents a major opportunity for growth. By combining PGI's commitment to quality and innovation with the trusted freshness and brand recognition of Febreze, we're positioned to elevate consumer awareness and drive the next phase of expansion in this category — delivering a truly premium product backed by a premium brand."

PUREFLOW® Air Filtration Technology is dedicated to advancing air quality through a science-driven approach. Its multi-layer system — featuring a high-efficiency particulate layer, high-grade activated charcoal and an innovative odor-eliminating layer — provides enhanced protection against pollutants while ensuring cleaner airflow and a fresher in-cabin environment.

This new collaboration also expands PGI's growing focus on vehicle interior air quality, which includes ViAQ™ (Vehicle Interior Air Quality) — a groundbreaking, non-invasive diagnostic tool that measures and monitors cabin air filter performance. Together, PUREFLOW®, Febreze and ViAQ reinforce PGI's leadership in delivering smarter, cleaner and more connected air solutions for today's drivers.

The Febreze Cabin Air Filter line will begin rolling out through leading retailers and e-commerce platforms in early 2026, with expanded distribution planned across North America and select global markets.

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

