PGT Trucking Recognizes 200 Drivers at Annual Million Mile and Safe Driver Awards Celebration

"We value and support our Million Milers and Safe Drivers," said Pat Gallagher, PGT Trucking CEO. "We are encouraged and excited by their professionalism and attitude, and we are honored to have these drivers represent our company with their knowledge, dedication, integrity and above all, their commitment to SAFETY."

PGT's Safe Drivers have driven for the company for more than five years, or less than one million miles, without a preventable accident and Million Mile Drivers have accomplished this pristine status by driving over a million miles without a preventable accident.

"The Million Mile Drivers represent a very exclusive group of professional truck drivers," said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "Exclusive, since the accomplishment includes a mix of hard work, constant attentiveness, pride, loyalty and commitment. It's an honor to have them wear the PGT Proud Professional badge."

The Million Mile & Safe Driver Celebration is the premier event for PGT drivers and their guests. PGT has recognized its million mile and safe drivers for more than 20 years.

The evening's top award winners included Rick Franklin, recipient of the David Levin Award for Company Driver of the Year; Steven Dowler, recipient of the Harry "Buster" Barnes Award for Independent Contractor of the Year; Gwendolyn Campbell, PGT's Rookie Driver of the Year; Mike Rowley, recipient of the Hobert Hill Award for Agent of the Year; Natalie Young, recipient of the Bill Wright Award for Team Player of the Year; Alan Harff, Safe Operations Manager of the Year; Cindi Janicki, PGT MVP of the Year; and Bill Hershey, President's Award recipient. PGT also inducted three new million mile drivers into this elite group, including Peggy Glidewell, David Haynes and Tony Sheehan.

Additionally, all Million Mile and Safe Drivers receive an award package that includes Ray Ban or Oakley Sunglasses, a personalized cap and a gift of their choice – from watches to tools, and lawn equipment to tires. Drivers at the event are entered into various raffle drawings, and this year, Four Million Mile Driver Glenn Gray took home the grand prize Ford Escape Titanium.

PGT was honored to welcome internationally known guest speaker David Coleman to the event, who shared his thoughts on how teamwork, strong relationships and purposeful decisions influence the lives of drivers and their families each and every day.

"We are so blessed to be able to have 200 of the nation's top drivers within our fleet," added Gallagher. "To recognize them each year at this event is just a small token of our appreciation for all that they do for PGT, our customers and the communities we service."

