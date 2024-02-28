PGYTECH Astounds with the Global Release of the World's First Integrated CFexpress Card Storage and Reader Case

News provided by

PGYTECH

28 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 28th, PGYTECH, the leading brand in photography accessories, officially introduced its latest product——CFexpress CreateMate Card Reader Case.

Type A/SD and Type B/SD versions (hereafter referred to as CFA/CFB Card Reader Case). This groundbreaking product is the world's first integrated card reader case designed exclusively for CFexpress cards, combining convenient storage and ultra-high-speed reading functions, aiming to be the efficient creative companion for professional photographers.

Continue Reading

The debut of the first-gen SD Card Reader Case sparks market excitement and anticipation mounts for the forthcoming CFexpress Card Reader case

As a milestone product under PGYTECH, the first-generation SD version of the memory card reader case, launched in June last year, received fervent acclaim from the industry and photography enthusiasts. Its dual card storage and ultra-high-speed data reading functions and portable protection features filled a gap in the market for such user needs, catering to the creative demands of photography enthusiasts. Meanwhile, PGYTECH also received numerous requests for a CFA/CFB card version.

In response to the demands of professional creators and rigorous quality standards, PGYTECH's product development team has spent nearly a year conducting extensive research and subjecting their products to almost a thousand tests. The result? The unveiling of two cutting-edge memory card reader cases—CFA and CFB. These new additions, while maintaining dual storage functionality and read/write capabilities, boast compatibility with SD 4.0 SD/Micro SD cards (via high-speed card adapter) and CFexpress cards, achieving impressive theoretical data transfer speeds of 312MB/s and 1000MB/s, respectively. Moreover, their versatile slot design caters to high-capacity storage needs. The CFA version boasts the ability to simultaneously accommodate three CFexpress Type-A cards, while the CFB version can house two CFexpress Type-B cards. Not stopping there, both versions are equipped to hold three SD cards, four Micro SD cards, two Nano SIM cards, and a card ejector pin, ensuring convenience and efficiency for users across the board.

Wei, the Head of PGYTECH Product Center, stated, "PGYTECH's product development team has always been user-centric, considering the practical needs of photography enthusiasts in different scenarios, developing products that balance high-end quality and innovation to meet the demands of smooth interaction and creation. Therefore, in addition to considering the practicality of the product, we also took into account the convenience and protection aspects. Taking the CFA/CFB card reader case as an example, we adopted IP54 shockproof, dustproof, and splash-resistant materials to meet the outdoor photography protection requirements. We also used a standard Type-C interface, eliminating the need for installing an app—plug-and-play compatibility with smartphones and tablets. The standard custom multi-function card ejector pin, specifically redesigned by the design team, can be used as a temporary wrench for quick installation and removal."

It is reported that the CFA/CFB card reader case is officially available in two classic colors: Classic Black and Moss Green, priced at $99.95 each. The product's market release is highly anticipated, with expectations of igniting the consumption market among professional photography enthusiasts.

SOURCE PGYTECH

Also from this source

PGYTECH verblüfft mit der weltweiten Einführung des ersten integrierten CFexpress-Kartenspeichers und -Lesegeräts

PGYTECH verblüfft mit der weltweiten Einführung des ersten integrierten CFexpress-Kartenspeichers und -Lesegeräts

Am 28. Februar stellte PGYTECH, die führende Marke für Fotografiezubehör, offiziell ihr neuestes Produkt vor - CFexpress CreateMate...
PGYTECH Set to Make An Exciting Showcase at CP+ 2024, Unveiling Anticipated New Releases

PGYTECH Set to Make An Exciting Showcase at CP+ 2024, Unveiling Anticipated New Releases

Camera & Photo Imaging Show(CP+ 2024), organized and hosted by the Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA), is set to kick off at the Pacifico...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.