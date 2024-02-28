PGYTECH Astounds with the Global Release of the World's First Integrated CFexpress Card Storage and Reader Case

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 28th, PGYTECH, the leading brand in photography accessories, officially introduced its latest product——CFexpress CreateMate Card Reader Case.

Type A/SD and Type B/SD versions (hereafter referred to as CFA/CFB Card Reader Case). This groundbreaking product is the world's first integrated card reader case designed exclusively for CFexpress cards, combining convenient storage and ultra-high-speed reading functions, aiming to be the efficient creative companion for professional photographers.

The debut of the first-gen SD Card Reader Case sparks market excitement and anticipation mounts for the forthcoming CFexpress Card Reader case

As a milestone product under PGYTECH, the first-generation SD version of the memory card reader case, launched in June last year, received fervent acclaim from the industry and photography enthusiasts. Its dual card storage and ultra-high-speed data reading functions and portable protection features filled a gap in the market for such user needs, catering to the creative demands of photography enthusiasts. Meanwhile, PGYTECH also received numerous requests for a CFA/CFB card version.

In response to the demands of professional creators and rigorous quality standards, PGYTECH's product development team has spent nearly a year conducting extensive research and subjecting their products to almost a thousand tests. The result? The unveiling of two cutting-edge memory card reader cases—CFA and CFB. These new additions, while maintaining dual storage functionality and read/write capabilities, boast compatibility with SD 4.0 SD/Micro SD cards (via high-speed card adapter) and CFexpress cards, achieving impressive theoretical data transfer speeds of 312MB/s and 1000MB/s, respectively. Moreover, their versatile slot design caters to high-capacity storage needs. The CFA version boasts the ability to simultaneously accommodate three CFexpress Type-A cards, while the CFB version can house two CFexpress Type-B cards. Not stopping there, both versions are equipped to hold three SD cards, four Micro SD cards, two Nano SIM cards, and a card ejector pin, ensuring convenience and efficiency for users across the board.

Wei, the Head of PGYTECH Product Center, stated, "PGYTECH's product development team has always been user-centric, considering the practical needs of photography enthusiasts in different scenarios, developing products that balance high-end quality and innovation to meet the demands of smooth interaction and creation. Therefore, in addition to considering the practicality of the product, we also took into account the convenience and protection aspects. Taking the CFA/CFB card reader case as an example, we adopted IP54 shockproof, dustproof, and splash-resistant materials to meet the outdoor photography protection requirements. We also used a standard Type-C interface, eliminating the need for installing an app—plug-and-play compatibility with smartphones and tablets. The standard custom multi-function card ejector pin, specifically redesigned by the design team, can be used as a temporary wrench for quick installation and removal."

It is reported that the CFA/CFB card reader case is officially available in two classic colors: Classic Black and Moss Green, priced at $99.95 each. The product's market release is highly anticipated, with expectations of igniting the consumption market among professional photography enthusiasts.

