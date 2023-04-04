pH-D® Feminine Health Launches New Line of Oral Supplements

Made in the USA with Unique Formulas to Provide Multi-benefit Support for Holistic Health and Wellness

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- pH-D® Feminine Health today announced the launch of a new line of oral supplements which includes three products, Holistic Menopause Support, Holistic Menstrual Support, and Women's Health Probiotic, to its existing portfolio of feminine health products. Designed as a holistic solution to support daily supplement needs, the unique formulas feature exclusive ingredients to provide multi-benefit support for holistic health and wellness.

Photo courtesy of pH-D Feminine Health

"We are a woman-owned, women-run business who has made it our mission to provide trustworthy holistic products made in the USA to women who struggle with feminine health issues," says Deeannah Seymour, CEO & Co-Founder of pH-D® Feminine Health. "Through this new line of innovative oral supplements, we are excited to offer a reliable solution to women who are looking for holistic products to help support feminine health."

The pH-D® Oral Supplement line includes:

Holistic Menopause Support is an effective option to promote the reduction of discomforts that accompany the onset of menopause, including hot flashes, irritability, mood swings, night sweats, and brain fog. These capsules contain Sage and Rhubarb extract to support reduction of night sweats, hot flashes, and mood swings, along with CON-CRĒT® (concentrated creatine) which assists with cellular energy to support optimal brain health.

Holistic Menstrual Support is an effective option to support a reduction in the discomfort that can accompany menstruation. These capsules promote the reduction of menstrual discomforts that include irritability, bloating, and swelling. Unlike other menstrual support supplements, pH-D® Holistic Menstrual Support is a healthier choice than many traditional options.

Women's Health Probiotic is a holistic option to support digestive, urinary, and vaginal health. The probiotic contains cranberry fruit extract which is naturally high in antioxidants (including Vitamin C) and has acidic properties to support the health of the bladder and urinary tract. It is also unique in that it contains prebiotics that provide nutrients to and stimulates the growth of beneficial bacteria. It promotes better overall health with just one capsule per day.

The line of pH-D® Feminine Health products are proudly manufactured in the USA and are available on Amazon and phdfemininehealth.com.

For more information, visit the brand on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok or at phdfemininehealth.com .

About pH-D Feminine Health

pH-D® Feminine Health is the #1 Best-Selling and #1 Doctor Recommended boric acid suppository in the USA. Founded in 2014 by Deeannah Seymour who suffered for years with no relief, pH-D® Feminine Health was created to reinvent holistic feminine hygiene and wellness solutions to help millions of women feel confident and comfortable. As an independently held, certified woman-owned and women-run business, pH-D® Feminine Health continues to remove the stigma associated with vaginal health and dramatically improve the lives of women. pH-D® Feminine Health products are manufactured in the USA.

